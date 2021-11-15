WE ARE FURY give ‘Talking To Ghosts’ the remix treatment

Surrealist dance duo CAPYAC is on a hot streak. Earlier this year the LA-based tandem dropped their second debut album CAPYAC FOREVER. A zippy mix of disco, indie-pop, electronica, and groove, CAPYAC hasn't stopped since. As they tour the celebrated album from coast to coast bringing the album to life in typical CAPYAC fashion via dance troupes, costume parties, and interactive antics, CAPYAC is simultaneously rolling out a series of track remixes taken from the album. The third remix in the ongoing series comes by the way of Mexican duo CLUBZ. The critically acclaimed alt-rock duo out of Monterrey flips CAPYAC's “Take Me Closer” into a synthwave, indie dreamscape. Steeped in reverberating synths, edgy vocal edits, and CLUBZ's signature guitar work, this reimagination of an already-impressive cut is a keyed-up gem with pop nuances. A proper badass joint with a matte black finish, CLUBZ's vogue treatment on “Take Me Closer” is a rebel amid CAPYAC's colorful catalog.
