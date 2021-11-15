ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WE ARE FURY give ‘Talking To Ghosts’ the remix treatment

By Zach Salafia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs is becoming a trend with Canadian duo WE ARE FURY, their latest single “Talking To Ghosts” with Nikademis and SOUNDR has been given a full remix package with songs being released once each day in the time leading up to the album’s...

thesource.com

Big Sean Covers Himself in More than 65,000 Bees for Music Video

Big Sean is creating buzz around his upcoming single- literally! The artist covered himself in over 65,000 live bees for his music video for his single ‘What A Life.’. On October 23, Big Sean posted a picture of him covered with bees on Instagram with the following caption: WHAT A LIFE OUT NOW! Video out now!!! In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 🐝’s on me. this not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 Bee’s on me… love to the 🐝 hive. I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some damn effects or some s*** 😂 WHAT A LIFE VIDEO TOMORROW @ noon! Song out now!!! (Link in bio)
MUSIC
edmsauce.com

CLUBZ Gives CAPYAC’s “Take Me Closer” an Edgy Remix

Surrealist dance duo CAPYAC is on a hot streak. Earlier this year the LA-based tandem dropped their second debut album CAPYAC FOREVER. A zippy mix of disco, indie-pop, electronica, and groove, CAPYAC hasn't stopped since. As they tour the celebrated album from coast to coast bringing the album to life in typical CAPYAC fashion via dance troupes, costume parties, and interactive antics, CAPYAC is simultaneously rolling out a series of track remixes taken from the album. The third remix in the ongoing series comes by the way of Mexican duo CLUBZ. The critically acclaimed alt-rock duo out of Monterrey flips CAPYAC's “Take Me Closer” into a synthwave, indie dreamscape. Steeped in reverberating synths, edgy vocal edits, and CLUBZ's signature guitar work, this reimagination of an already-impressive cut is a keyed-up gem with pop nuances. A proper badass joint with a matte black finish, CLUBZ's vogue treatment on “Take Me Closer” is a rebel amid CAPYAC's colorful catalog.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Coldplay and BTS’ ‘My Universe’ Gets the Galantis Remix Treatment: Listen

New cuts of Coldplay keep coming, with the release of a new live EP, a remix and a forthcoming concert film. First up, Swedish electronic duo Galantis work their magic on “My Universe,” Coldplay’s latest collaboration with BTS. “My Universe” was already a smash before Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw...
MUSIC
5mag.net

More Ghost Than Man: The Worlds We Made There

We’ll start with this: Terry Grant is a genius, one of a small handful of visionaries in the scene who is truly aspiring to make something new. Everything he’s done lately has been notable and often beloved. The music of the More Ghost Than Man project is, in a word,...
MUSIC
Person
Porter Robinson
dancingastronaut.com

NERO delivers their own spin on Lakou Mizik and Joseph Ray’s ‘No Rival!’

NERO puts their best foot forward on a new remix of Lakou Mizik and Joseph Ray‘s “No Rival!” Slowing down the track’s original funk framework and creating a piece that finds the chanting take a more isolated approach, NERO creates an epic feel that twists the initial atmosphere of the track into something much more cinematic. While NERO as a group have taken on their own band member, Joseph Ray’s solo work, the new remix stylistically shares both acts’ signature hallmarks, leaving integral elements of the original cut intact, while also undoubtedly modifying the track in a way that screams NERO.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Bonobo releases new single ‘Otomo’ with O’Flynn ahead of upcoming album

Bonobo has unveiled his latest single “Otomo” with O’Flynn, cropped from his seventh studio album Fragments. The British musician follows his two October singles, “Rosewood” and “Tides,” adding a new dimension to the upcoming EP as his breathtaking new track takes a sample from the 100 Kaba Gaidi Bulgarian choir. Coming together as the fourth track of the LP, slated to land in January, 2022 via Ninja Tune, Bonobo shared some insights into the production process of “Otomo,” stating,
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Chet Porter delivers bonus ‘Paracosm’ remix taking on Kasbo’s ‘Hemma’

There have been no shortage of Kasbo remixes this year, as the producer shared a stellar, thoughtfully composed The Making of a Paracosm remix EP earlier this summer. And why should there be? Landing in Dancing Astronaut‘s the top five albums of 2020, Kasbo’s sophomore studio album purveyed some of the Swedish producer’s best work to date, so a grip of complementary remixes from top-notch talent like Just A Gent, Manila Killa, and more makes perfect sense. And while Chet Porter‘s late addition doesn’t count within the remix EP’s tracklist, the new bonus remix proves there’s still plenty of meat left on the Paracosm bone. Taking on “Hemma,” Chet Porter lays down a shimmering rework that continues to breathe new life into Kasbo’s groundwork originals.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

David Guetta adds new cut to his Jack Back catalog with latest, ‘Alive’

Leaning into house territory for his latest delivery, David Guetta has returned once again to his underground roots as Jack Back, this time offering fans an expressive tech-house output, “Alive” alongside Roland Clark and Fancy Inc. Guetta’s newest work follows his link with Guz and Ferreck Dawn on their joint summer anthem, “I’ve Been Missing You” as well as a recent Clark and Fancy Inc. collaboration on Vintage Culture‘s “Free.”
MUSIC
#Remixes#Fury#Canadian#Duality
dancingastronaut.com

Claptone celebrates emotion on third studio album, ‘Closer’

The “joy” and occasionally, the “pain” of the human condition; around these elements revolves Closer, Claptone‘s third studio album. Contextualizing Closer in his long-form catalog, the enigmatic house man reflected, “Charmer [2015] was merely an introduction from a mystic being coming out of the shadows. On Fantast [2018], I tried to find my roots in nature, and it was more of an escapist album, whereas Closer embraces people and the universe inside them.”
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

THE AMITY AFFLICTION Releases New Single 'Give Up The Ghost'

Australian metalcore trailblazers THE AMITY AFFLICTION have shared another new track, "Give Up The Ghost". The emotionally charged but heavy song wasn't meant to be recorded, as it came at the end of a session where they were recording alone for the first time. "It turns out everything is faster...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

OOTORO sees through STMPD RCRDS release trilogy on a tech-house ‘Maniac’

OOTORO said it best: “i ain’t stoppin.” Amid an unremitting release crusade that entails a placement on Nightbass’ This Is Night Bass: Vol 13 compilation as well as a two-sided return to Terminal Underground, one of Jakarta’s finest products in the world of house music has been recalled to the STMPD RCRDS podium.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Le Youth taps OCULA, MØØNE for new single on PRGRSSN Records

Friday Night House Party proponent, Le Youth, has returned with a futuristic new offering, “Empire,” out now on the “C O O L” producer’s newly minted label, PRGRSSN Records. With production assistance from UK-native producer OCULA, and a soothing topline from 26-year-old singer/songwriter MØØNE, “Empire” is a collaborative triumph that radiates a well-rounded blend of trance and progressive house elements.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
dancingastronaut.com

Dog Blood are sitting on new music, says Boys Noize

As Skrillex listeners continue to wait with baited breath for the multiple LPs of which the “Butterflies” maker made mention in March, Dog Blood fans can follow suit. The news comes thanks to Boys Noize‘s anything-but-subtle allusion to new music in his recent Reddit AMA. In a response to a participant who probed into the possibility of Dog Blood dispensing their remix of “Midnight”—from Boys Noize’s 2016 album Mayday—the producer admitted that the take isn’t likely to hit platforms in its familiar form, but could someday resurface in different dress.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Vintage Culture, James Hype convene for first collaboration, ‘You Give Me A Feeling’

Everything Vintage Culture touches seems to turn to gold lately, including his new collaboration with James Hype, “You Give Me A Feeling.” The alluring club track combines slinky rhythms, beefy basslines, and smooth vocal hooks for a first-time tech-house meet up involving Vintage Culture and Hype. Although “You Give Me...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Juelz descends on Sable Valley for ‘Halloween IX’ ID, ‘Hideaway’

Juelz is renewing his Sable Valley membership with the release of his new single “Hideaway.” The Vancouver-based producer brings one of RL Grime‘s most sought after “Halloween IX” IDs to light as he follows up on his Paradise Lost EP released in August. “Hideaway” comes hot off Juelz’s back-to-back performance...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Seven Lions taps Grandfather Machine for last-minute addition to ‘Returning To You’ remix package

Outside of Andrew Bayer describing Grandfather Machine as “a new project from an old friend of mine,” there isn’t too much information surrounding the newest Ophelia Records signee. But the label has always been one to unearth and champion deserving talent, doing so once again with a bonus fourth reimagining of Bayer’s cross with Seven Lions and Alison May, “Returning To You.”
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

if found brings the energy on high-octane remix of Gryffin’s ‘Best Is Yet To Come’

Anyone who has listened to a Gryffin set recently might have noticed a little extra spice on his hit single, “Best Is Yet To Come” with Kyle Reynolds. Many suspected that the electro-pop song got a facelift in remix form, but nobody knew who was responsible for placing a spin on the original. Cue if found, who took the original to new heights with his high-octane remix, which is decidedly heavier than the original thanks to two massive drops that defy any one genre. if found took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the take, writing.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak take listeners down to the disco with debut LP, ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak‘s disco-inspired, soul-inflected side-project, Silk Sonic, has released its debut album. An Evening With Silk Sonic finds the pair diving deep into ’70s disco atmospheres, their project encapsulating a vintage Motown feel with a modernized, contemporary edge. While the first two singles showed listeners what they...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Horsegirl’s ‘Billy’ Is a Compelling Character Study and Reverent Tribute to Long-Gone Music Scenes

The titular character in “Billy,” the new track from budding Chicago indie rock trio Horsegirl, cuts a familiar figure. He wanders and ponders through life, an existence that bassist-vocalist Nora Cheng renders in shades of mundane saturated with just the right amount of strange.  “Billy says he’s got a stiff rate in the nick of time,” Cheng sings over an instrumental churn that’s both beatific and bombed out (indie rock vet John Agnello produced the track). “He washes off his robes in preparation to be crucified/Billy recounts all the time he spent on counting change/Changes that he never made will make...
CHICAGO, IL

