Whethan teams up with Jasiah, KA$HDAMI for ‘2 MUCH’

Anyone who has listened to a Gryffin set recently might have noticed a little extra spice on his hit single, “Best Is Yet To Come” with Kyle Reynolds. Many suspected that the electro-pop song got a facelift in remix form, but nobody knew who was responsible for placing a spin on the original. Cue if found, who took the original to new heights with his high-octane remix, which is decidedly heavier than the original thanks to two massive drops that defy any one genre. if found took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the take, writing.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO