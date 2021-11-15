ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Whethan teams up with Jasiah, KA$HDAMI for ‘2 MUCH’

By Ariel King
dancingastronaut.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhethan has released “2MUCH,” a new single with Jasiah and KA$HDAMI. With skittering trap beats, “2...

dancingastronaut.com

Comments / 0

Related
edmidentity.com

RetiredOrphan Teams Up with NO HOPE. on “ABYSS”

RetiredOrphan calls on NO HOPE. to help give listeners a look into the depths of the “ABYSS” the lead single off his upcoming album. Midtempo has long been a niche for many but has continued to grow rapidly in the mainstream in recent years. While many dance music enthusiasts probably recognize major acts like Rezz, Deathpact, and HVDES, there are many underground artists working hard to push the genre forward and keep it alive. One of those artists is RetiredOrphan, a DJ and producer based out of Southern California who brings forth dark and abrasive soundscapes dripping with emotion found in releases like “Decay” and Destroy The Machine.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Roddy Teams Up With Conway On "Out The Hood"

Young Roddy has maintained a strong output this year. Singles like "After Hours" ft. Curren$y and Smoke DZA are still on steady rotation, as Roddy keeps his foot on the gas following the release of God Family Money earlier this year. The rapper's penmanship and unique flows made him a standout on the Jet Life roster.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

KA$HDAMI Shares 11-Track Album “HYPERNOVA.” Including Trippie Redd Feature

Not only did Trippie Redd land a feature on D. Savage’s new BPL album this weekend, but he also showed up on KA$HDAMI’s HYPERNOVA. The 22-year-old dropped off verses on “IDC” and “Head$hot!,” respectively, earning him the only other vocal credit on the second project. The other ten tracks on...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Chet Porter delivers bonus ‘Paracosm’ remix taking on Kasbo’s ‘Hemma’

There have been no shortage of Kasbo remixes this year, as the producer shared a stellar, thoughtfully composed The Making of a Paracosm remix EP earlier this summer. And why should there be? Landing in Dancing Astronaut‘s the top five albums of 2020, Kasbo’s sophomore studio album purveyed some of the Swedish producer’s best work to date, so a grip of complementary remixes from top-notch talent like Just A Gent, Manila Killa, and more makes perfect sense. And while Chet Porter‘s late addition doesn’t count within the remix EP’s tracklist, the new bonus remix proves there’s still plenty of meat left on the Paracosm bone. Taking on “Hemma,” Chet Porter lays down a shimmering rework that continues to breathe new life into Kasbo’s groundwork originals.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whethan
dancingastronaut.com

Seven Lions taps Grandfather Machine for last-minute addition to ‘Returning To You’ remix package

Outside of Andrew Bayer describing Grandfather Machine as “a new project from an old friend of mine,” there isn’t too much information surrounding the newest Ophelia Records signee. But the label has always been one to unearth and champion deserving talent, doing so once again with a bonus fourth reimagining of Bayer’s cross with Seven Lions and Alison May, “Returning To You.”
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Veteran duo Vindata announce breakup, intentions to forge ahead as a solo project

Vindata was once one of the most enticing electronic acts to come out of LA during EDM’s global boom over the last decade, though now the duo has called it quits, citing creative differences as the catalyst for parting ways. Formerly comprised of Branden Ratcliff and Jared Poythress, Poythress will depart the group, leaving Ratcliff as the sole member of Vindata as the project forges ahead as a solo endeavor. The news comes only months after the duo’s Monstercat-championed LP, With Opened Eyes, hit shelves earlier this summer.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

David Guetta adds new cut to his Jack Back catalog with latest, ‘Alive’

Leaning into house territory for his latest delivery, David Guetta has returned once again to his underground roots as Jack Back, this time offering fans an expressive tech-house output, “Alive” alongside Roland Clark and Fancy Inc. Guetta’s newest work follows his link with Guz and Ferreck Dawn on their joint summer anthem, “I’ve Been Missing You” as well as a recent Clark and Fancy Inc. collaboration on Vintage Culture‘s “Free.”
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Le Youth taps OCULA, MØØNE for new single on PRGRSSN Records

Friday Night House Party proponent, Le Youth, has returned with a futuristic new offering, “Empire,” out now on the “C O O L” producer’s newly minted label, PRGRSSN Records. With production assistance from UK-native producer OCULA, and a soothing topline from 26-year-old singer/songwriter MØØNE, “Empire” is a collaborative triumph that radiates a well-rounded blend of trance and progressive house elements.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Fantasy#Whethan Categories
dancingastronaut.com

Kanye West adds 20 minutes of new material including André 3000-assisted single on deluxe cut of ‘Donda’

Ye, or, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has shared the deluxe edition of his latest album, Donda. His tenth solo studio album, Donda‘s Deluxe edition arrives with 20 additional minutes of previously unreleased material and alternate versions of previously shared tracks. New additions include the André 3000-featured “Life of the Party” with IRKO, “Remote Control pt. 2” with Young Thug, and Kid Cudi-assisted material. Other new single additions include “Keep My Spirit Alive pt. 2,” which is the final release on the deluxe version, “Up from the Ashes,” and “Never Abandon Your Family.”
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Dog Blood are sitting on new music, says Boys Noize

As Skrillex listeners continue to wait with baited breath for the multiple LPs of which the “Butterflies” maker made mention in March, Dog Blood fans can follow suit. The news comes thanks to Boys Noize‘s anything-but-subtle allusion to new music in his recent Reddit AMA. In a response to a participant who probed into the possibility of Dog Blood dispensing their remix of “Midnight”—from Boys Noize’s 2016 album Mayday—the producer admitted that the take isn’t likely to hit platforms in its familiar form, but could someday resurface in different dress.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

OOTORO sees through STMPD RCRDS release trilogy on a tech-house ‘Maniac’

OOTORO said it best: “i ain’t stoppin.” Amid an unremitting release crusade that entails a placement on Nightbass’ This Is Night Bass: Vol 13 compilation as well as a two-sided return to Terminal Underground, one of Jakarta’s finest products in the world of house music has been recalled to the STMPD RCRDS podium.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

if found brings the energy on high-octane remix of Gryffin’s ‘Best Is Yet To Come’

Anyone who has listened to a Gryffin set recently might have noticed a little extra spice on his hit single, “Best Is Yet To Come” with Kyle Reynolds. Many suspected that the electro-pop song got a facelift in remix form, but nobody knew who was responsible for placing a spin on the original. Cue if found, who took the original to new heights with his high-octane remix, which is decidedly heavier than the original thanks to two massive drops that defy any one genre. if found took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the take, writing.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
dancingastronaut.com

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak take listeners down to the disco with debut LP, ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak‘s disco-inspired, soul-inflected side-project, Silk Sonic, has released its debut album. An Evening With Silk Sonic finds the pair diving deep into ’70s disco atmospheres, their project encapsulating a vintage Motown feel with a modernized, contemporary edge. While the first two singles showed listeners what they...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Nora En Pure adds ‘Luscious Rain’ to expansive 2021 repertoire

Nora En Pure has had quite the year performing around the world, dropping exceptional singles and EPs over the course of the tour. Dispatched by (surprise!) Enormous Tunes, “Luscious Rain” is a head-nodding triumph, and the title fits the bill in the midst of the not-so-sunny season. Her fifth one-off...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Gibson Parker remakes his second-ever song—stream ‘Long Gone’

Gibson Parker‘s career continues to gain momentum, and his newest release “Long Gone” is another great addition to his growing roster of music. This time, Parker chooses a vocal-forward structure to craft a cut that would do well on radio airwaves or in a live performance setting. The elaborate production blends groovy notes with an upbeat house bassline and instrumental layers heavily reliant on piano.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Adventure Club emit final pre-album single, ‘Never Surrender’

Coming off of their most recent release, “Drive” alongside Tilian and BEAUZ, Adventure Club have returned for their final pre-album single, “Never Surrender” with Codeko and Sarah De Warren. The duo’s sophomore album, Love // Chaos, is slated to hit streaming platforms near the end of the year. Hinging on...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Anden capture life’s indescribable moments on debut Odd One Out LP, ‘Youth Is Wasted on the Young’

Odd One Out had yet to ever put forth an album in its two-plus-year history, but Yotto rerouted his label’s course this past fall when he commissioned brother duo Anden to be the name that would stand behind its first full-length output. Youth Is Wasted on the Young was preceded by not one, not two, but three previews in its two-month swell, with Anden now lighting the release torch on their first-ever artist album.
THEATER & DANCE
dancingastronaut.com

Must-stream: GRiZ, Subtronics take ‘GRiZtronics’ to ‘Another Level’

After dominating 2019 with “GRiZtronics,” GRiZ and Subtronics have returned with their follow-up, “Another Level.” The single sees the pair of producers head to Subtronics’ Cyclops Recordings for the wonky single, which maintains the high energy of their initial outing. “Another Level” is GRiZ’s first release since his seventh studio...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Fedde Le Grand, Robert Falcon part the skies with new single, ‘Heaven’

There are only a handful of acts in dance music who have been as consistently trendsetting over the years as Dutch tastemaker Fedde Le Grand. A frequent visitor of the global dance charts since his 2006 hit, “Put Your Hands Up 4 Detroit,” Fedde’s remained ahead of the curve with his rare ability to merge the mainstream and the underground, as well as his refusal to be boxed into a single genre on the dance music spectrum.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy