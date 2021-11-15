ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami prosecutors drop Polo G’s felony charges

By Raphael Helfand
The FADER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolo G was facing three felony charges and one misdemeanor charge in Miami-Dade County until today. Early this morning, TMZ reported that county prosecutors had dropped two of his felony charges — battering a police officer and threatening a public servant — and a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge from the case...

Rolling Stone

Polo G No Longer Facing Three Charges Tied to Incident With Police in Miami

UPDATE (11/15): Polo G is no longer facing three charges related to an incident with law enforcement in Miami that occurred over the summer. A spokesperson for the the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office confirmed the rapper (real name Taurus Tremani Bartlett) enrolled in a pre-trial diversion program at the end of October, and if he completes the program successfully, two felonies (battering a police officer and threatening a public servant) as well as a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge, will be dropped. Polo G is still facing two misdemeanor charges for resisting an officer. A lawyer for the rapper did not...
MIAMI, FL
Complex

Multiple Charges Against Polo G Dropped in Connection With Miami Arrest

Multiple charges against Polo G have been dropped in connection with a Miami arrest that made headlines earlier this year. As first reported by TMZ early Monday, prosecutors have dropped two felony charges against the Hall of Fame artist, specifically battery of a law enforcement officer and threatening a public servant. According to the report, prosecutors weren’t able to find sufficient evidence in support of those charges, as well as a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.
MIAMI, FL
rapradar.com

Polo G “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)”

Capalot is up to no good. Polo G’s moonwalking on his new single “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)”, one of the new tracks off his upcoming Hall Of Fame 2.0. Over a flip of Michael Jackson’s 1987 hit “Smooth Criminal” by Tahj Money and Dmac, the Chicago rapper details his gangster mentality and references the late King of Pop throughout.
MUSIC
