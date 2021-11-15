Miami prosecutors drop Polo G’s felony charges

Officials have released photos of the cache of money and drugs that were seized during Fetty Wap and his co-defendants' arrests. On Friday afternoon (Nov. 5), the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office released multiple pictures of what they recovered during the bust of Fetty Wap and five other men's alleged drug ring. One photo shows evidence bags filled with different denominations of bills. Another photo shows what appears to be several tightly wrapped packages of possibly cocaine and heroin separated out on a table. A third photo shows what may be a machine used to press pills. These finding are the result of a federal bust of Fetty Wap and five other men in October that allegedly recovered approximately $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol and ammunition. XXL has reached out to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office for comment. You can see them at the bottom of this post.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO