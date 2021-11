Alex Pereira introduces himself to the UFC world in style as he puts down Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268 with a flying knee. The former two-division champion in GLORY, Alex Pereira made his UFC debut at UFC 268 today. The fighter lit up the crowd at the historical Madison Square Garden in New York City with his stunning finish in the last fight of the preliminary card. Pereira was considered Israel Adesanya’s kryptonite as he is the only man on earth to finish the current middleweight UFC champion in his professional career.

