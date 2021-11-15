A-State publication 'The Herald' celebrates 100 years
A-State's student ran newspaper The Herald turns 100 this year. The university says there will be a special reception on campus to celebrate the publication's centennial on Thursday at 6 P.M. in Centennial Hall at the Reng Center Student Union. An A-State news release says several journalism alumni are...
This week, throughout America, has been designated as American Education Week. The theme for this year is “Celebrating the American Dream.”. How did American Education Week begin? I was pleased to learn through information from the National School Public Relation Association the following: “Distressed to learn that one out of four World War I draftees was illiterate, three national groups joined forces in 1921 to raise awareness for this serious problem. By creating American Education Week, the U. S. Office of Education, American Legion;and National Education Association started a new American tradition. “Over the years, American Education week flourished. This year, in the spirit of mutual support encouraged by the president, the sponsoring organizations are working together to develop related materials for American Education Week.”
HENDERSON, Nev. – Trosper Public Relations is excited to announce the addition of Amanda Pena as senior copywriter. Pena is responsible for producing engaging and creative content for the agency’s business-to-business clients. “We are excited to add Amanda to our growing team,” said Elizabeth Trosper, chief executive officer and founder...
The University of Alaska, Native corporations and tribes are teaming up to help Native students not just survive, but thrive. On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Ronalda Cadiente Brown and Pearl Brower will talk about their work on the Alaska Native Success Initiative – and efforts to create a more welcoming environment for Native college students.
Howard University School of Law announced the renaming of its law library in honor of the late civil rights icon and longtime Akin Gump partner in March 2021. – Akin Gump announced today the launch of the Vernon E. Jordan Jr. Fellowship, which will offer a paid internship for two third-year Howard University law students – one in the Fall semester, and one in the Spring – to work with the firm’s public law and policy practice in Washington. The fellowship is named in honor of the late Howard University School of Law alumnus, civil rights icon and longtime Akin Gump partner. The firm also announced it had made a commitment to donate $1 million in support of the Howard School of Law’s Vernon E. Jordan Jr. Law Library.
Assistant professor Jisun Lee and visiting assistant professor Marjan Miri from the Department of Interior Design in the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design earn a $49,000 grant which will allow them to incorporate virtual reality in interior design education. Jisun Lee and Marjan Miri who are the principal investigators, will utilize VR as a creative tool in teaching students and providing a broader perspective for designs, specifically in regards to the Americans with Disability Act.
Pete Hartman interviews Clark Eckles the iFriend Coordinator at the University of Arkansas regarding the opportunity for families to invite international students to join their families and experience their Thanksgiving traditions this holiday season. Registration for this program ends today, Novemeber 18, and information on how to register is available by emailing Clark Eckles at ifriend@uark.edu.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas health advocates have launched a new project aiming to tell the stories of how the Medicaid system has supported residents along with community-informed recommendations to improve the public-health insurance program. Visitors to the Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families' website will be able to read,...
Amid back-to-school debates over vaccinations, mask requirements and the right lens for learning history, the troubling lack of opportunities for many high school students to take advanced coursework they need for success in college and beyond has unfortunately fallen off the education policy radar. Advanced coursework can include International Baccalaureate, dual high school-college enrollment, or Advanced […]
By 1825, Carroll County was establishing itself as a growing county. Mills were popping up throughout the county as more folks arrived via westward wagon trains. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
I find it interesting how many institutions, colleges and preparatory schools have called Carroll County home over its 200 years of existence. Currently, Bethel College/University is the only four-year accredited institution of higher learning in Carroll County, not to take anything away from McKenzie’s branch of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Veterans Day at Adams State was different this year. For the first time, the university’s Veterans Center hosted a week-long series of events to commemorate the sacrifices soldiers have made. The week began with a bake sale that helped a local group raising funds for a military memorial. The next...
