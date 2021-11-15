A-State publication 'The Herald' celebrates 100 years

This week, throughout America, has been designated as American Education Week. The theme for this year is “Celebrating the American Dream.”. How did American Education Week begin? I was pleased to learn through information from the National School Public Relation Association the following: “Distressed to learn that one out of four World War I draftees was illiterate, three national groups joined forces in 1921 to raise awareness for this serious problem. By creating American Education Week, the U. S. Office of Education, American Legion;and National Education Association started a new American tradition. “Over the years, American Education week flourished. This year, in the spirit of mutual support encouraged by the president, the sponsoring organizations are working together to develop related materials for American Education Week.”

