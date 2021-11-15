Belle Isle Is An Easy Hike In Detroit That Takes You To An Unforgettable View

Although Detroit is a major metropolitan area, there are a few places to go hiking and escape to nature. What’s even better is that some city trails even lead to spectacular views. One such hike is located on Belle Isle, an island in the Detroit River. Read on to learn more.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Belle Isle Park is a 982-acre park within Detroit Michigan. Found in the Detroit River, this island park is managed as a state park.

The island boasts seven miles of shoreline, three lakes, a lagoon, wetlands, and woods making it an ideal place for birdwatching and wildlife viewing in the city.

If you're looking for a hike on the island, you can take an easy 2.2-mile loop trail that will take you to both the lighthouse and the Blue Heron Lagoon.

There are scenic views almost the entire length of this trail as it takes you around much of the lagoon.

One of the most incredible attractions along this hike is the 58-foot William Livingston Memorial Light, the only all-marble lighthouse in the world.

With such beautiful scenery, you'll want to stop for a while and take in the gorgeous views of both the Blue Heron Lagoon and the Detroit River.

Nothing beats the water views on this hike! Belle Isle Park is the perfect place to escape to nature in the city of Detroit.

Have you hiked along this trail on Belle Isle before? If so, we would love to hear from you in the comments! To learn more about this trail at Belle Isle Park, visit AllTrails.

