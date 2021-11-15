A New Italian Restaurant Making Their Way to Canyon

I looked up the Osteria and the Italian translation is simply "restaurant" and that is exactly what is coming to Toms River...an Italian restaurant and we are excited!. Italian food is of course a favorite of so many. Is there a time when we don't love Italian food? Being from a bland Irish family...and by bland, I mean good food but usually meat and potatoes. If you had the same upbringing you know what I mean. Pot roast and potatoes etc nothing with many colors or spice lol and before you protest I love Mom's pot roast more than most foods so relax lol I am simply making a comparison between the food I grew up with and now the food I enjoy.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO