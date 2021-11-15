Denver International Airport East Economy Parking Lot Closes, Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot Will Open Friday

(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport is making some changes to its parking setup ahead of the holiday travel rush. The East Economy Lot closed Monday so that the shuttles can be moved to the Pikes Peak shuttle lot, which will open Friday and stay open 24/7 through Jan. 6, 2022.

The airport said the Pikes Peak lot is more spacious and cheaper to park at — $8 a day, compared to about $17 a day at the economy lot.

“We have to close our East Economy lot in order to open Pikes Peak, but rest assured our West Economy lot is still open, and opening Pikes Peak will allow us about 12,000 more spots because let’s say Pikes Peak fills up, then we will begin to use our Mount Elbert Shuttle Lot,” said airport spokesperson Alex Renteria.

The west entrance into the Pikes Peak lot is currently closed due to construction, so drivers should take Peña Boulevard, exit at 75th Ave., head east to North Elk St. and turn right into the lot.

Due to the ongoing bus driver shortage, the shuttle services from the Pikes Peak lot will be reduced, so passengers who park there should allow themselves an extra 45 minutes to get to the terminal.

Renteria said the airport still needs to hire about 20 more bus drivers in order to open all the parking lots permanently.

“All of our parking areas are 24 hour operations, so someone may need to get to the airport at 4 a.m., and somebody may need to get from the airport at 8 a.m., so we need to make sure that whichever lot we open, that we’re able to fully staff it if there are shuttles, so that folks aren’t stranded,” said Renteria.

