A multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 515 near Eastern Avenue led to injuries (Las Vegas, NV)

On Saturday, minor injuries were reported following a traffic collision on Interstate 515 near Eastern Avenue.

As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle pile-up took place at about 7:36 p.m. on northbound Interstate 515 near Eastern Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed that the incident led to only minor injuries, but it is unclear how many people were hurt.

At this time, it is also unknown how many vehicles in total were involved in the wreck. Officials shut down 2 lanes of Interstate 515 as crews worked at the scene. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and adopt alternate routes. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation is underway.

November 15, 2021