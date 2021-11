We’ve all seen the stories about supply chain woes, and we’ve all seen the empty shelves in the grocery stores. But does that mean we should be worried about thanksgiving meal this year? Well that depends if you play it smart and are willing to get what you need now or not. Don’t be that person waiting till the last minute thinking that you still having plenty of time to get everything that you need because you don’t.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO