Software

Hardware hard to come by? Just add software!

By Bill Hentschell
cisco.com
 4 days ago

Hardware is incredibly hard to come by these days. However, software isn’t. Simply by adding some...

blogs.cisco.com

Comments / 0

torquenews.com

How a Software Update Could Add Another Tesla Stunning Feature

Tesla is not just a regular automaker; it basically produces cars (and Solar, Powerwalls, Megapacks, and soon trucks and Semis, etc.) that are in fact supercomputers on wheels, loaded with cutting-edge software (like FSD) and many other gadgets (cameras, sensors,) that are regularly OTA updated; an incredible innovation technique that Tesla introduced and now almost every automaker is trying to adhere to.
SOFTWARE
thefabricator.com

Software adds analytical capabilities to Olympus DSX1000 digital microscope

Olympus has introduced new software that adds measurement capabilities and usability upgrades to its DSX1000 digital microscope. Automatic edge detection is available on in-plane and profile measurements, enabling users to measure features and defects more easily during QA/QC inspections. Other new functions include measuring the difference between two data points, analysis templates that enable users to automate analysis tasks, stitched images with a wider field of view and higher resolution, and time-lapse imaging.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cisco Partner Summit 2021
devops.com

Allstacks Adds Free Dashboard to Track Software Dev Benchmarks

Value stream intelligence platform provider Allstacks today added a free live dashboard populated with anonymized data that DevOps teams can use to benchmark their own progress. Hersh Tapadia, Allstacks co-founder and CEO, said the company is making this data available to make it easier for DevOps teams to uncover bottlenecks...
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

Fintech envy: Software companies race to add payments

They started out as software companies. They're turning into fintechs. Take Toast, a prime example. The restaurant software company reported staggering growth Tuesday. Revenue from payments and other financial services more than doubled from $188.2 million to $404.2 million — and rose faster than its original subscription software and hardware businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
rockpapershotgun.com

Come take the inaugural RPS hardware survey

Hello friends. I hope you’re not all questioned-out from our 2021 readership survey, because today we’re launching the first dedicated RPS hardware survey: your chance to tell us all about the PC gaming gear you use, how keen you are to upgrade, or if you just don’t care about any of this beep-boop stuff at all.
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

Is The Pain For Tech Software Sector Only Just Beginning?

The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) declined by almost 3% Wednesday. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said there was almost six times the average daily put volume. A majority of that was the result of the most active volumes, which were the November 425 puts,...
MARKETS
electrek.co

Tesla releases new software update that finally adds waypoints to navigation

Tesla has started pushing a new software update to its fleet today that adds waypoints to its navigation system – something that was highly requested by owners. Over the years, Tesla has become known for its over-the-air software updates adding features to its vehicles. It’s something that previously wasn’t standard...
SOFTWARE
devops.com

Era Software Adds SaaS Edition of Log Management Platform

Era Software has unfurled a software-as-a-service (SaaS) edition of its platform for collecting and managing log data that is based on a time-series database it built. At the same time, the company has revamped the user interface of the underlying EraSearch log management platform that IT teams can deploy themselves to make it simpler to troubleshoot IT issues.
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Get unprecedented visibility with Cisco and Intel Connectivity Analytics

Cisco and Intel have a long history of collaboration and co-development. In fact, our partnership spans more than a decade. As Cisco’s wireless CTO, my team’s work with Intel is focused on all things wireless. User experience is foremost in mind, so we jointly work hard to optimize and simplify device connectivity, roaming and security. This means users get uninterrupted, fast, and reliable service and IT departments can easily manage, operate, and troubleshoot some of the largest networks in the world. Our partnership extends across industries and technologies from the carpeted enterprise to industrial IoT, and we lead with the latest innovations, like Wireless TSN, Wi-Fi 6/6E and more.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Cisco Secure Cloud Insights is your Eye in the Sky

In the world of cybersecurity where information holds the keys to the kingdom, there is no shortage of data generated by numerous security tools. However, there arguably remains a lack of information. Security professionals often refer to information as ‘Actionable Intelligence’ or ‘Context’. Those engaged in the trenches of cyber warfare would appreciate a more nuanced view which states that Context is the catalyst that converts Data into Intelligence. Context helps answer important questions such as How, What, Where, When and Who, but even more advanced questions such as So What and What Next, to get to the root cause and aid remediation. While context may be an easy concept to grasp, execution remains challenging.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Silicon Photonics Explained: Cisco Optics Podcast Episode 16 notes

Episode 16 of the Cisco Optics Podcast is now posted! See below for episode notes. Cisco Optics Podcast Episode 16. Silicon photonics explained, with Ron Horan. Part 2 of 5. Silicon photonics was a buzzword in the optics research community for years before it finally became a reality. Cisco recognized it as not only a hot technology, but one that would deliver real value. Hence three key acquisitions in this space, including Luxtera which Cisco acquired in 2019. In Episode 16, we continue a conversation with Ron Horan, Senior Director of Product Management, who joined Cisco via the Luxtera acquisition. In this episode we get into silicon photonics, what it is and how it’s revolutionizing optics.
ECONOMY
cisco.com

Set Course for Faster Hybrid Cloud Applications Resource Management with Intersight Workload Optimizer

Cisco Intersight Workload Optimizer (IWO) is a multi-cloud Application Resource Management (ARM) solution with the ability to show complex interdependencies across all layers of your infrastructure and makes recommendations and/or takes actions to ensure your workloads are running as efficiently as possible. In my previous blog, I discussed how Intersight...
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Cisco Bolsters Endpoint Security to Stop Threats with Simple, Unified Defense

Cyberattacks hit businesses every day. Ransomware is especially problematic, with the number of successful ransomware attacks increasing Year Over Year (YoY). Clearly, organizations need to defend against ransomware if they are going to avoid its costly damages. Cisco Secure Endpoint protects against cyberattacks with a cloud-delivered, single agent solution. It is the only endpoint security solution that comes with a built-in extended detection and response (XDR) platform, allowing you to see more threats, block more attacks, and remediate faster.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Fast-Track Your Digital Transformation with a Platform Approach

We’ve all seen how the global pandemic has accelerated IT trends that were already well underway. To stay competitive, many are turning to digital transformation as the strongest path forward. In a recent Cisco-commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, Operational Agility is the New Imperative, 72% of participants said they will accelerate their efforts to digitally transform their business.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Increasing Operational Agility and Flexibility with Cisco+

It was just two years ago that Cisco shared our view of the Internet for the Future and announced our strategy to change the economics of the internet forever. The strategy focused on innovations in the foundational building blocks that make up the internet, including silicon, optics, software, and systems. The launch highlighted the need to economically and efficiently improve connectivity by meeting the ever-growing demand for new services to digitally transform the world. At the core of that digital transformation is the necessity to radically simplify operations to deal with mass scale networking. In doing so, we will enable communication service providers and cloud operators to provide services that meet the growing requirements for business applications located across on-premise data centers, edge/co-location (CoLo) sites, SaaS, and multiple public cloud environments.
TECHNOLOGY

