Hardware hard to come by? Just add software!

Cisco and Intel have a long history of collaboration and co-development. In fact, our partnership spans more than a decade. As Cisco’s wireless CTO, my team’s work with Intel is focused on all things wireless. User experience is foremost in mind, so we jointly work hard to optimize and simplify device connectivity, roaming and security. This means users get uninterrupted, fast, and reliable service and IT departments can easily manage, operate, and troubleshoot some of the largest networks in the world. Our partnership extends across industries and technologies from the carpeted enterprise to industrial IoT, and we lead with the latest innovations, like Wireless TSN, Wi-Fi 6/6E and more.
