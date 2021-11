Guitar enthusiasts know that whammy bars are a lot of fun to use, but often a real pain to maintain. Unless your axe is equipped with some extra (read: pricey) bells and whistles, heavy usage of solo dives and vibratos can often result in tuning problems requiring consistent adjustments and readjustments between usages. The same can also often be said of capos, but a new add-on from FomoFx looks to solve all those problems once and for all.

