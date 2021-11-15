NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down in Dutchess County Friday

Cleanup is still underway in one part of Dutchess County after a tornado touched down Friday.

Mother Nature made her mark in the town of Washington Friday with an EF-1 tornado.

"I got out of the car to fix something on the property and as I was turning around to go back to my truck, an intense wind just started blowing and I had trouble walking back to the truck. It was that heavy," says Peter Incledon, of the Town of Washington.

Incledon says he moved his truck away from trees and in 30 seconds, it was all over.

"I feel extremely lucky that it missed my home, but I feel bad for all these people down here who did suffer damage," he says.

The tornado may have left massive amounts of damage in this area, but the National Weather Service reports no one was injured or killed.

The agency says the tornado touched down shortly after 11 a.m. near Killearn Road and made its way 2.5 miles north to Butts Hollow Road.

Experts estimate the tornado reached a speed of 90 mph and was about one to two football fields wide.

Another EF-1 tornado touched down in Dutchess County earlier this year in Amenia.