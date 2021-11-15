2 Spring Valley Building Dept. employees indicted in fatal fire

Two Spring Valley Building Department employees have been indicted in connection to a fatal fire in the village back in March.

Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh announced that Raymond Canario, 45, was indicted on three counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, three counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the second degree, and three counts of falsifying business records in the second degree.

Walsh says Wayne Ballard, 64, was indicted on one count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, one count of offering a false instrument for filing in the second degree, and one count of falsifying business records in the second degree.

The fire at Evergreen Adult Home in Spring Valley killed one resident and a Spring Valley firefighter. "My office continues to work hard, following through on our commitment to leave no stone unturned in this tragic incident," says Walsh.

Back in July, News 12 learned the state came down hard on Spring Valley Mayor Alan Simon about "serious discrepancies" in the villages record-keeping, including no inspection records for Evergreen Court for the past three years.

Attempts to reach both men for comment were unsuccessful. As for their attorneys, Canrio's declined to comment and Ballard's maintained his client's innocence, has dedicated his entire life to public service and looks forward to the truth coming out.

The pair are among six people charged in connection to the fire, including a rabbi and his son who were indicted a few weeks back. The executive director and employee of Evergreen Court are also facing charges but haven't been indicted at this point.

News 12 couldn't find anyone at the village to confirm if both men still work there, but Ballard and Canario are facing three years in prison. They will be arraigned in county court at a later date.