Kennett Square, PA

Officer Saves Woman From SUV After It Plunges Into Creek In Kennett Square

By Kerri Corrado
 2 days ago

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — A vehicle plunged into a creek, sinking with a woman inside. The first responder who raced into the water to help is talking about the dangerous rescue that was nothing short of a miracle.

We are told the woman climbed to the backseat for air as water quickly filled up the inside. She had a 6- inch air pocket.

Thankfully, an officer was able to pull her out. He says someone was watching over her.

It was a last-minute save in Kennett Square.

Officer Mark Todd jumped into action to save a driver who went off the road and deep down into a creek along West Cypress Street Monday morning.

“I dropped my duty gear, went into the water. I did pretty much what I assume any other officer would do, broke out the back window,” Officer Todd said.

Todd used a commercial vehicle inspection tool he had in his car to smash the glass of the woman’s SUV. It was a race against time as water quickly filled the car and the woman screamed for help.

“I opened the door and then the vehicle was sinking as I was getting her out,” Todd said.

“At the time, she had like a 6-inch window of air pocket left so the stars aligned for her,” an official said.

During the daring rescue, Todd says the water was up to his chest and he could no longer stand. The water temperature was also extremely cold.

“Adrenaline was going, I didn’t even feel the temperature to be honest,” he said.

The red car was pulled from the water. You can see the damage and the smashed windows as it was towed away.

After an unexpected call, Todd says this is what being a police officer is all about.

“The whole reason I signed up to be a police officer and chose this line of work is to help people and incidents like this is what makes the job what it is,” he said.

The driver was treated and is expected to be OK.

MyChesCo

Police Officer Rescues Driver from Submerged Vehicle in Kennett

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department reports that on Monday, November 15, 2021, at approximately 9:51 am, Chester County Police Radio dispatched Kennett Township to an accident along the 700 block of W. Cypress Street with a vehicle into the creek. Due to the Municipal boundary between Kennett Township and Kennett Square Borough being at this location and the severity of the accident description, Kennett Square Police Officer Mark Todd responded. Upon Officer Todd’s arrival, the vehicle was reported to be nearly fully submerged with only the rear of the vehicle still floating but rapidly sinking.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
