'The house was shaking.' Uniondale residents recounts tornado experience

Residents in Nassau County are picking up the pieces after a tornado tore through the area.

Cleanup from the storm is still far from over for some Long Islanders.

On Way Park Avenue in Uniondale, a huge tree toppled over into the backyard of a home and damaged the chimney and the back side of a house. The homeowner tells News 12 she is devastated but thankful she has her life.

"All of a sudden I heard a noise, I open my door, I see all the leaves in the sky like flying around. I said, 'My God it's a tornado.' My grandson said, 'Grandma, shut the door. Did you hear the house shake?,'" says Emilia Pisano, Uniondale.

The homeowner says she has never seen anything like this before in the 50 years she's lived here. She says she has no power and no heat.

The National Weather Service says the line of storms that crossed Nassau County created a tornado in Woodmere and then touched down in Levittown and Uniondale.

That same tornado ripped the roof off of Jordan Lopez's roof on Liberty Street in Uniondale. He says his mother was the only one inside when the storm hit.

"She told me the whole house was shaking, she was absolutely terrified," Lopez says. "She grabbed the dog and ran to her room and hunkered down."

Neighbors say they are worried if future storms will take down power lines and trees that are vulnerable.

