Public Health

Limited social media engagement may have caused older adults to miss out on resources and support early in the pandemic

umn.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the COVID-19 pandemic began in spring 2020, the federal government asked individuals to social distance from one another. In response, state, and local authorities nationwide began issuing curfews and recommendations to “shelter-in-place.” Many people worried the mental health of older adults would suffer from the negative effects of COVID-19 and...

twin-cities.umn.edu

PUBLIC HEALTH
