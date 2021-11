A demand forecast by the NAIOP Research Foundation is projecting a strong resurgence of the U.S. office commercial real estate market through 2023. As the unemployment rate declines, more workers return to the office and the economy continues to improve, the office space-net-absorption forecast has been revised from 1.8 million square feet to 8.3 million square feet in fourth quarter 2021.The total net absorption in 2022 is forecast to be 53.5 million square feet, with a quarterly average of 13.4 million square feet. In 2023, the projected net absorption is 34.3 million square feet during the first three quarters, with a quarterly average of 11.4 million square feet.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO