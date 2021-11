The late general Colin Powell is being honored today at a private funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral. Powell died on October 18th from complications of the Coronavirus at the age of 84. Powell was fully vaccinated against the virus but had Multiple Myeloma and Parkinson’s and was immunocompromised which put him at greater risk. Family, friends and numerous military and congressional leaders will be in attendance as well as President Biden, first lady Jill, former President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle, former President George W.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 DAYS AGO