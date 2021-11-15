ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painted Post, NY

Two arrested for manslaughter of 2-month-old baby

By Carl Aldinger
 4 days ago

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Painted Post residents have been arrested for allegedly “recklessly” causing the death of a two-month-old child.

Joshua Lewis, 31, and Sammantha Bonham, 29, were arrested on November 12. It is alleged that they “recklessly caused the death” of the baby and that Bonham also sold drugs.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests came after an investigation into the reported death of a child and drug sales in Cameron. Both had been indicted by the Steuben County Grand Jury.

Lewis was arrested a little before 9 p.m. and was charged with second-degree Manslaughter (a class-C felony), Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and first-degree Falsifying Business Records.

Bonham was arrested around 10:30 p.m. and faces the same three charges plus an additional charge of third-degree Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance (a class-B felony).

Both are being held in the Steuben County jail pending a bail hearing in the County Court.

Lewis was previously arrested in May 2021 for allegedly kidnapping a 5-year-old from a Steuben County foster care caseworker in Denison Park.

This is a developing story. 18 News will provide updates as they become available.

