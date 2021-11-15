ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Red Notice’ Had Netflix’s Biggest Opening Day in History

By Matt Singer
 4 days ago
Red Notice is Netflix’s most expensive movie to date, at least according to its stars, who’ve described it as “the latest investment Netflix has made thus far in a film.” It certainly has one of Netflix’s glitziest casts, with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot starring in the three main...

