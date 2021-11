The days are getting shorter. The air is brisk. My lawn is an absolute carpet of fallen leaves, a condition from which the turf grass may never fully recover. That must mean that autumn is upon us, that season of death and dread which we all love so much. As we all know, autumn is also the time when all the funny little songbirds bopping around in the trees get hungry as hell. Not because food is in short supply—as I understand it, autumn is “harvest time” precisely because there’s food all over the dang place—but because our sweet little bird pals must migrate, do some molting into warm winter togs, and/or store up fat for cold resistance in order to survive the winter. Surely you have already begun your bird-feeding program, so as to avoid being known among birdkind as a huge asshole.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO