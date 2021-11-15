Xbox 20th Anniversary Livestream

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for December Possibly Discovered

One of the free PlayStation Plus games for the month of December may have been discovered. That's right, discovered, not leaked. It's going to be another week or two before Sony officially announces December's free PlayStation Plus games. Some months, these games leak ahead of time. So far, this hasn't happened, but obviously, there's still plenty of time for this to change. In the meantime, an astute observation may have actually revealed one of these forthcoming free games.
VIDEO GAMES
luxurylaunches.com

Gucci and Xbox might be working on an exclusive collaboration to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox gaming console

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the launch of the original Xbox gaming console that debuted on 15th November 2001. An exciting collaboration between Microsoft and Gucci could be brewing to celebrate the occasion, which was hinted at by a playful exchange on Twitter between the two brands. “Saying ‘GG’ at the end of every game will never go out of fashion,” Xbox’s official account tweeted a few days back. Gucci immediately replied by tweeting “We couldn’t agree more.” GG is an acronym for “good game” usually used by gamers at the end of a game. Interestingly, GG also mirrors the monogram of Gucci. While there’s no official confirmation on the collaboration by both brands, there have been other clues and potential leaks that suggest the partnership.
BUSINESS
purexbox.com

OG Xbox Creator Shares 20th Anniversary Message, Thanks Fans For Taking 'The Risk To Buy The Thing'

In some parts of the world, it's now the 15th of November, and that means it's officially the 20th anniversary of Xbox. Yes, Microsoft's original Xbox hardware first launched in the US on 15th November 2001. If you weren't around back then, nobody really knew what to expect from this American-made game console, but a lot of people were willing to give it a shot and try out new titles such as Bungie's Halo: Combat Evolved.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
cgmagonline.com

Xbox 20th Anniversary Brings Shocking PS5 Exclusive Forspoken to Microsoft Store

The Xbox 20th anniversary is going to bring all the excitement with a look back at memories and looking forward with exciting news. Today, the Xbox turns 20 years old! It has been 20 years since the first Halo game, Halo: Combat Evolved, first dropped with the console. The green team will be hosting their Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration livestream that will primarily contain a lot of reminiscing and detailing the journey that Xbox took to get where it is today.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Xbox 20th Anniversary: How Xbox made me the most important person in games media to ever exist

It's quite shocking to see the undeniable fact that the Xbox turns 20 years old today. 20 years is a very long time. I was just 19 when the original Xbox launched in North America, and now I'm teetering on the edge of 40 and wondering where all that time went. It doesn't feel real. The excitement around the launch, Halo, Project Gotham Racing… I can still feel it.
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

Where To Buy Microsoft's Xbox Series X 20th Anniversary Controller Before It Sells Out

Microsoft is in the midst of celebrating 20 years of Xbox, part of which entails releasing some retro-themed gear. They include the Xbox Wireless Controller - 20th Anniversary Special Edition and also a headset with the same green and translucent black color theme. It's the controller that appears to be in hotter demand, though, and you'll probably have to act fast if you want to purchase one.
VIDEO GAMES
luxurylaunches.com

Gucci is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Xbox console with a limited-edition $10,000 Xbox Series X

How much do you love your $500 Xbox Series X? To be considered a fanatic, you need to love it at least 20 times more than the average fan, which would be enough to buy the one-of-a-kind $10,000 Gucci-find console-of-dreams! Luxury brand Gucci isn’t new to the world of gaming and has launched exclusive co-branded controllers, consoles, and carrying cases to mark Xbox’s 20th anniversary. The bundle collection includes a $10,000 monogrammed suitcase to take your obsession in utmost comfort and style. For those thinking, won’t Richie Rich have one at their every home?
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Halo Infinite is giving Xbox and PC players free 20th anniversary cosmetics this week only

The hotly-anticipated Halo Infinite Multiplayer launched today on Windows PC and Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox Series X console families. While the game is technically in open beta, all of the progress made right now will carry over to the game when it launches in full on December 8th and it’s unlikely that the game in its current form will change all that much between now and less than a month from now.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Is MultiVersus cross platform/crossplay?

MultiVersus, a platform fighter featuring Warner Bros. properties, joins the fight. WB’s 2D fighter joins the increasingly crowded genre that’s seen games like Brawlhalla, Brawlout, and Nickelodeon All-Stars try to stake their claim as the best license-based platform fighter on the market. Although crossplay is slowly becoming an industry standard, the feature is far from a guarantee in the genre.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Forza Horizon 5 Had 'The Biggest First Week in Xbox History'

Microsoft has confirmed that Forza Horizon 5 has seen the biggest launch of any Xbox title in the history of the company, with 10 million players jumping into Playground Games' beautifully reimagined Mexican landscape within its first week. In a tweet from the official Forza Horizon Twitter account (below), the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

GTA: San Andreas Wiki Guide

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Jizzy, the first mission given to you by Jizzy. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. To start this...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Original Versions of the GTA Trilogy to Be Relisted for Sale on PC

Rockstar's definitive edition of the GTA Trilogy had a, um, not so great launch last week, and now Rockstar is responding by giving everyone back the original trilogy on PC. You know, the one with surprisingly fewer bugs. In a blog post today, Rockstar apologized for the numerous technical issues...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite: Craig Meme Easter Egg

Craig, the unfortunate brute who fans turned into a meme following his low-quality depiction in a gameplay trailer released for the Halo Infinite last year, has been discovered as an Easter Egg inside the game for the first time. The Craig easter egg in Halo Infinite was spotted by YouTuber Mint Blitz.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Falling Frontier - Exclusive Search and Rescue Gameplay Overview Trailer

Check out the Falling Frontier Search and Rescue Trailer, featuring several new ships and facilities. The latest trailer highlights the Search and Rescue mechanics, including the waystation, complete with ambient space traffic, planetary bombardment scenes, and some more information on command crew roles. Todd D'Arcy from Stutter Fox Studios takes us through all the details in this fresh gameplay overview. Falling Frontier is a sci-fi RTS with a heavy focus on recon, ship design, and logistics. It's scheduled to release in Q2 2022 and is available to wishlist now on Steam and GOG.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Walkthrough for Route 204 includes the Pokemon and battles you'll encounter in the area. Route 204 is a short path in Pokemon BDSP that connects Jubilife City to the Ravaged Path. Route 204 Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Pokemon Method Rarity.
VIDEO GAMES

