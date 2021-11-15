Xbox 20th Anniversary Livestream

Check out the Falling Frontier Search and Rescue Trailer, featuring several new ships and facilities. The latest trailer highlights the Search and Rescue mechanics, including the waystation, complete with ambient space traffic, planetary bombardment scenes, and some more information on command crew roles. Todd D'Arcy from Stutter Fox Studios takes us through all the details in this fresh gameplay overview. Falling Frontier is a sci-fi RTS with a heavy focus on recon, ship design, and logistics. It's scheduled to release in Q2 2022 and is available to wishlist now on Steam and GOG.
