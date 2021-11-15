ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Belichick, Nick Saban recall going to concerts while coaching in Cleveland

By Ryan Hannable
 4 days ago

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown this week and he passed along that it wasn't all football in Cleveland during the early 1990s with Bill Belichick.

“I think the most unbelievable thing that nobody would ever think happened is Bill and I used to go to concerts all the time," he said. "We went to see The Eagles, Joe Walsh, Ringo Star, Phil Collins. Everybody has these serious moments about coaching games and all that type of thing, but we had a little bit of fun every now and then, too.”

Saban served as the Browns' defensive coordinator from 1991-94 and Belichick was the head coach from 1991-95.

Belichick recalled some of those concerts Monday during his appearance on The Greg Hill Show.

“We went to a few," he said. "Nick went to college with Joe Walsh at Kent State, so good connection there with Joe. When Jon [Bon Jovi] came up he had some shows in Cleveland and all that. Nick’s great. We did a lot of social things together. Terry (Saban’s wife), she’s definitely the life of the party, too. We always had a great time with them and shared some great experiences there.”

