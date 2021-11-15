ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force Meeting #25

By Katie Olsen
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6Fad_0cxJDzih00

On Wednesday, November 10, we held the 25th West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force (CTF) Meeting. You can watch the meeting in full by clicking the below link:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Neighborhood Matching Fund Invests $891,410 in 21 Community-initiated Projects

The City of Seattle has awarded $891,410 to support 21 community-initiated projects through Seattle Department of Neighborhoods’ Neighborhood Matching Fund (NMF). Twenty-one community groups received awards ranging from $18,900 to $50,000 and have pledged $707,755 to match their award through local cash donations, volunteer hours, donated materials, and in-kind professional services.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City (spot)Light: Denise Krownbell, Fish Biologist/Strategic Advisor

Tell us about your role: I advise the Science Policy unit. Our team focuses on the utility’s environmental needs, including various aspects of salmon recovery, climate change and climate adaptation, and even a few things related to the first Skagit license. My job includes policy work for salmon recovery in both the Snohomish (Tolt) and Skagit watersheds and salmon habitat acquisition, restoration, and ongoing management of those purchased lands. I was hired the same day as Liz Ablow, the other female fish biologist at City Light, and we are great friends. I have a great job!
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation begins construction at B. F. Day Playground

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is happy to announce we have awarded the construction contract to LW Sundstrom for the B.F. Day Playground renovation project. The contractor will mobilize on site on Monday, November 22, 2021 and anticipates the play area opening back up by summer 2022. The playground is located in Fremont at 4020 Fremont Ave. N. on the north side of the elementary school.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, Washington

Debrief of last weekend’s 48-hour closure of the University Bridge: What happened, how we responded, and lessons learned

Maintaining a transportation system that reliably connects people to where they need to go is one of our primary goals. After an electrical malfunction required the closure of the University Bridge on Friday, November 12, our crews worked that day and throughout the weekend to safely reopen the bridge as quickly as possible, once the underlying issue had been resolved and new electrical equipment had been installed. The bridge was fully reopened on Sunday morning, November 14.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

New Public Artwork in Delridge: “Delridge Know How” by Wowhaus

The view while traveling along West Seattle’s Delridge Way SW just became a little different with the addition of new public art in three locations. Created by the Wowhaus artist team Ene Osteraas-Constable and Scott Constable, Delridge Know How is a series of bronze stylized nuts and wrenches that sit prominently alongside Delridge Way SW for pedestrians, bus riders, and vehicular traffic to enjoy. Created in coordination with the upcoming Rapid Ride H Line, this new public art creates a new view along the busy corridor.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation Thanksgiving holiday closures

Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed for one or more days in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These facilities and services are CLOSED on both Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26:. Community centers, including registered and drop-in programming. Teen life centers. Environmental learning centers. Indoor swimming...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

WINTER TRAIN & VILLAGE

This treasured mainstay of Seattle Center Winterfest, Nov. 26 – Dec. 31, in Seattle Center Armory and on the grounds, boasts a rich history dating back to the 1950s. The tradition began when three model train enthusiasts built an electric train set from 24-volt airplane motors that travelled through a miniature–however, fairly substantial–village depicting Seattle in the late 1800s. The train was displayed at the Northgate Shopping Center every winter until the end of the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seattle, Washington

AlertSeattle: COVID-19 Update – November 6 – 19, 2021

AlertSeattle: COVID-19 Subscribers – This alert provides new and updated information and links to City of Seattle programs and services for residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also contains helpful city, county, state and federal resources. SEATTLE NEWS. GOVERNOR’S OFFICE, WA STATE DEPARTMENTS, AND KING COUNTY NEWS. NEW OR...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Jefferson Park Golf netting project permitting underway

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is installing new netting on holes 11 and 12 at Jefferson Park Golf Course to reduce golf balls travelling out of the park. The plans for the new poles and netting system have been submitted to the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI). Permitting will require a height variance, which will take nine to twelve months for City Council approval. As such, construction is estimated to begin in fall 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Bridge Repair Update; This Week in the Budget; Hiring Bonuses; Apply by Today for Individual Cash Assistance from the Seattle Relief Fund; Support Is Available for Family Caregivers

SDOT presented updates at the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force on Wednesday, November 10th. The repair remains on track for completion by mid-2022. The negotiations for the Maximum Allowable Construction Contract (MACC) for the West Seattle Bridge repair are complete, and SDOT expects to issue the formal Notice to Proceed for the project next week.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Help us review grant applications for the Food Equity Fund

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is recruiting community members to serve on the Food Equity Fund Grant Review Panel. Grant reviewers will assist the City of Seattle’s Food Equity Fund program by reviewing submitted grant applications and selecting those projects that will be the most impactful in addressing food education, access, and security in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Seattle, Washington

New Federal Grant for East Marginal Way S Corridor Improvement Project to Significantly Improve Safety and Mobility in Key Industrial Corridor

Under the Biden Administration, SDOT has now received over $135 million in federal funding for key city projects. After significant advocacy by local officials and advocates, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell announced that the East Marginal Way S Corridor Improvement project was awarded $20 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. The RAISE grant will help improve mobility and safety along Seattle’s most important freight corridor as well as boost the regional and state economy. Funds will help people who drive, walk and bike travel safely to industrial and maritime jobs as well as employment sites in Downtown Seattle. Improving this highly-traveled multimodal corridor will also help accommodate larger and heavier truck traffic into the Port of Seattle and other maritime facilities.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City Launches Shop to the Beat Program to Support Small Retail Businesses and Local Musicians

Office of Economic Development invests in new economic recovery program to activate commercial corridors and support creative economy workers. The Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED) is announcing a new recovery program financed by the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLFR), that will support small retail businesses, local musicians and commercial corridors throughout the city. Shop to the Beat will match local musicians with small retail businesses to provide in-store performances during peak business hours, help increase foot traffic and sales for retailers, and provide competitive pay for musicians who lost significant income due to the impacts of COVID-19. OED is partnering with Gigs4U — a local organization that curates artists and produces live music performances in traditional and non-traditional settings including SeaTac airport, corporate venues and events, virtual events, and more — to match interested musicians and small retail businesses.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Landmarks Preservation Board to consider nomination of the Panama Hotel for landmark status

Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Board will consider the nomination of the Panama Hotel at 605 South Main Street on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually. Meeting participation is limited to access by the WebEx meeting link or the telephone call-in line that will be provided in the agenda posted to our website one week prior to the meeting.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Artists at the Center Offers New Arts & Culture Experiences at Seattle Center

A year-long slate of performances featuring up and coming artists to celebrate the opening of Climate Pledge Arena launches this month. Seattle Center, the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown Arts & Culture Coalition, and Seattle Kraken have partnered to create Artists at the Center — a new opportunity for emerging artists and the community to commemorate Climate Pledge Arena’s inaugural year.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Expansion of Interbay Tiny House Village provides 30 new units of shelter

The expansion continues the City’s successful partnership with the Port of Seattle. Today, the Human Services Department (HSD) announced the completion of the planned expansion of Interbay Tiny House Village, adding a new hygiene station and 30 new units of shelter which will serve up to an additional 35 people. This project is a continuation of the partnership between the City of Seattle, the Port of Seattle, and the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI), first established in 2017.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mosqueda Corrects Inaccurate Information on SPD; Confirming Federal Monitor Briefed & Feedback Incorporated

Chair Committed to Transparent, Accountable Budget Process that includes correcting misinformation. Seattle, WA — Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Pos. 8 – Citywide), Chair of the Select Budget Committee, spoke today during Council Briefing to clarify misinformation published by The Seattle Times editorial board about engagement with the Federal Court Monitor Central, following a Central Staff Presentation last Friday to correct misrepresentations of investments Seattle Police Department (SPD) proposed in 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Starting in 2022, a new traffic camera pilot program will automatically ticket drivers who illegally use transit lanes or block crosswalks and intersections

We have chosen eight locations around downtown Seattle to add new traffic cameras to automatically enforce laws preventing people in cars from illegally driving in bus lanes or blocking crosswalks and intersections. The locations were selected in coordination with the Seattle Police Department (SPD). These cameras are intended to help improve public safety, reduce congestion, keep transit moving, and increase mobility for people with disabilities.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Statement by Seattle Councilmember Alex Pedersen on the Malfunctioning and Closure of the Multimodal University Bridge

SEATTLE – Councilmember Alex Pedersen (District 4 – Northeast Seattle), Chair of the City Council’s Transportation Committee issued the following statement about the malfunctioning and closure of the University Bridge:. “After the devastating closure of the West Seattle Bridge and the citywide audit of bridges I ordered last year, City...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

715
Followers
1K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy