Fantasy Football News and Analysis

NFL

 4 days ago

MRI revealed that Packers’ RB Aaron Jones has “a mild” MCL sprain and he is expected...

The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
#Seahawks#The Packers#American Football#Mri#Fftoday#Vikings
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen is angry, but questions still linger

Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Khalil Mack will undergo foot surgery and is out for the season, Akiem Hicks won’t play Sunday and Allen Robinson is doubtful for the Chicago Bears

A tsunami of injury developments crashed down on Halas Hall on Friday. The Chicago Bears must now show how equipped they are to handle this latest flood of adversity with another season slipping away. Khalil Mack is done for the year, formally placed on injured reserve Friday afternoon and scheduled to undergo left foot surgery next week. That’s the most significant setback for the Bears as ...
NFL
The Spun

Report Names LSU’s No. 1 Choice For Head Coaching Vacancy

Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
NFL
247Sports

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones sets NFL record in win against Falcons

The New England Patriots are used to incredibly efficient quarterbacks, but rookie Mac Jones is taking it to a new level. In fact, the first-round pick set a new NFL record in New England’s Thursday night win over the Atlanta Falcons. Jones completed 22 of his 26 passing attempts for...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: Antonio Brown Update: Worse Than We Thought?

Dr. Selene Parekh provides an update on Antonio Brown’s left ankle injury. Is it worse than we thought?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
