ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Reese’s selling giant 3.25-pound Peanut Butter Cup ‘pie’ for Thanksgiving

By Matthew Knight, Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kn5iy_0cxJAFNa00

(NEXSTAR) – Move over pumpkin pie. Hershey’s has unveiled your new favorite dessert for Thanksgiving.

The company is selling a giant 9-inch Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie. The largest Reese’s Peanut Butter cup ever weighs in at a whopping 3.25 pounds of peanut butter and chocolate.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert,” said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s. “At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane to open Friday

The box says the pie is meant to be served in 48 slices at 160 calories each. That works out to a total of 7,680 calories if you’re thinking of eating the whole thing yourself.

Only 3,000 pies will be sold online for $44.99 plus tax while supplies last.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Biggest Fried Egg Mistake You're Making, According To Robert Irvine

On paper, making eggs sounds easy, but once you hit the kitchen, you may have to deal with a slew of problems you never expected. According to HuffPost, many home chefs run the risk of breaking the yolks, cooking eggs too hot, or even using the wrong pan. While these mistakes and more have the potential to undo any breakfast plans, Robert Irvine believes there is another, smaller error that has caused its fair share of havoc and wrecked too many meals.
FOOD & DRINKS
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Mashed

Mexican Cornbread Casserole Recipe

What's for dinner tonight? Let's try a one-dish meal packed with all the yummiest ingredients you can find! Food enthusiast and recipe developer Hayley MacLean has crafted this mouthwatering Mexican cornbread casserole recipe, and it's sure to please the whole family. "This dish is a hit because it is full of flavor, is super simple to put together, and is super hearty and filling," MacLean explains of the dish. "One pan of this will feed the whole family with leftovers to spare." We totally second this. Anything to make dinner quick and tasty, we're here for it!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Butter Cup#Thanksgiving Dinner#Calories#Food Drink
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wide Open Eats

Make an Entire Thanksgiving Dinner Using The Pioneer Woman's Recipes

Have you planned your Thanksgiving dinner yet? If not, look no further- the Pioneer Woman has your back with all of the easy, delectable Thanksgiving recipes you need. From the classics like turkey and mashed potatoes, to indulgent desserts like apple strudel, The Pioneer Woman Thanksgiving recipes will make for a filling, yummy meal this holiday season.
Mashed

The Red Flag On Your Chick-Fil-A Receipt Has A Secret Meaning

You've seen the advertisements. You've seen the online campaigns. Which fast-food company has the best chicken sandwich? Which hunk of fried white meat beats the band? While they pump out ad after ad online or on your TV, they seem to be more annoying than getting you to want a chicken sandwich from them, right? Fortunately, there's a place that does away with all the showmanship, the glitz, those eye-rolling attempts to sound relatable and tell you plain and simple: "Eat mor chikin'."
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tasted 7 Walmart Pies & This Is the Best

Pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. It's as expected and iconic as a golden-roasted turkey at the table. It's often the star of the dessert course, a celebration of the season's harvest and plenty, featuring delicious, golden buttery pastry stuffed to the max with the bounties of fall. What makes...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
abc27 News

Karn’s Meal Deals: Garlic Parmesan Roasted Shrimp

Ingredients 1 lb. 26/30 ct. shrimp, peeled and deveined 2 Tbsp. olive oil 4 cloves garlic, minced 1/2 tsp. dried oregano 1/2 tsp. dried basil 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan Salt and pepper, to taste Juice of 1 lemon 2 Tbsp. chopped parsley leaves for garnish (optional) Directions Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly […]
RECIPES
Rolling Stone

Jermaine Dupri’s New Flavor: A Line of Vegan Ice Creams (Plus Some More New Beats)

Acclaimed producer Jermaine Dupri has a new take on remixes: He’s giving ice cream a vegan makeover. The Grammy-winning producer and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee is known for his musical collaborations, that span from Mariah Carey and Monica to TLC and Jay-Z. Now, he’s dropping a different kind of flavor. JD’s Vegan Ice Cream, is a new line of frozen vegan desserts available on Walmart.com and arriving in stores this month, just ahead of the holidays. Named after seminal Jermaine Dupri songs, flavors include “Strawberry Sweetheart” (a nod to Mariah Carey’s “Sweetheart”), “Chocolate My Way” (after Usher’s “My Way”) and “Welcome...
MUSIC
Robb Report

A Beloved Cookbook Author Shares How to Make Her Twist on the Classic Pecan Pie

For three decades, author Dorie Greenspan has been enchanting home cooks with her expert recipes. Her latest cookbook, released in October, is her 14th and tackles the wide world of baking. In Baking with Dorie, the James Beard Award-winning author and journalist presents recipes inspired by her travels and by her desire to put a twist on some old classics. For Thanksgiving, she’s sharing with Robb Report readers a fresh take on the pecan pie that happened almost as a happy accident. I didn’t really mean to shake up a holiday classic, but when the sack I had in the freezer...
RECIPES
abc27 News

abc27 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy