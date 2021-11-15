ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

19-year-old set to graduate with law degree

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rudabeh Shahbazi, Aleksandra Bush
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQXZG_0cxJ9nBu00

( NewsNation Now ) — A Kansas teen who made headlines after graduating from Harvard at 17 is now a few weeks away from finishing law school before his 20th birthday.

Braxton Moral, 19, will graduate from Washburn Law School.

Moral began taking classes online at Harvard University at age 11 and says he’s ready for his school years to come to an end.

“This may surprise you, but not many people want to hire a 17-year-old,” Moral said on NewsNation Prime. “So I thought law school would be a fantastic way to not only pass the time, but gain some knowledge that would be useful for later.”

The teen doesn’t have an exact plan for his future yet, but says he will probably practice law.

“I’ve done some extra studies in government law,” Moral said.

As for his thoughts on whether others need higher education, the teen believes it depends on what career path they choose.

“I always have told people that if they’re wanting to, you know, just get a job in something such as trucking, that that’s a very noble pursuit to do,” Moral said. “With all, you know, not only community colleges, but technical schools, each and every path is, you know, rife with, I guess, fruitful potential. So do whatever you feel drawn to and a set a target that you want to achieve.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
csun.edu

3 Tips for Recent Law School Graduates

Graduating law school is no easy feat, and not everyone who sets out to achieve this goal can do so. If you are one of the dedicated ones, congratulations, but now what? Sometimes career paths involving such a heavy and drawn-out study schedule can leave people in a situation where they know how to study what they want to do but are unsure how to start doing it. Below are three tips for recent law school graduates that will help bridge the gap between your chapter as a law school student and your tenure as a professional who practices law.
EDUCATION
webster.edu

4 Research Tips for Students Pursuing a Graduate Degree in Vienna

Earning a master’s degree is a great way to stay qualified and competitive in the job market today. Graduate programs offer students a chance to enrich their academic understanding and explore their chosen field through a more comprehensive lens. At the same time, graduate programs can challenge students to explore new academic practices and methods of sourcing information.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
Victoria Advocate

UHV to offer graduate data science degree in spring

Students at the University of Houston-Victoria will be equipped to excel in a world that increasingly relies on massive amounts of data collected through digital systems, thanks to a new graduate data science program that will be offered starting in the spring. The new Master of Science in data science...
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
thecitymenus.com

Retired Veteran graduating with art degree from UWG

Veteran Deperlene Reid’s life so far has been bookended by passions instilled in her as a child: the love for her country and an appreciation for the arts. “My dream was always to join the military,” said Reid, an adult learner at the University of West Georgia. “As a young child, I initially fell in love with the military uniforms that I would see girls wear in movies. I wanted to wear that same uniform. Throughout my childhood and high school, all I wanted was to join the Women’s Army Corps and wear that uniform.”
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard Law#Law Degree#Newsnation#Washburn Law School#Harvard University
SFGate

'We won': Howard protesters reach deal with university and end month-long occupation

WASHINGTON - After a high-profile 34-day protest over housing issues, representation and administration transparency, Howard University officials and student demonstrators announced Monday that they had reached a resolution. Students have "substantially accomplished their objectives," Donald Temple, the students' attorney, told The Washington Post, marking the end of one of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
hfcc.edu

HawkStrong: HFC alumnus joins 180-year-old law firm in Detroit

Back when he was a bushy-haired student at HFC, alumnus Amir El-Aswad dreamed of becoming a litigator. He’d imagine himself putting on a suit and tie in the morning, hustling to court from a tall downtown building, and emphatically waving his arms to get his point across to sway a jury.
DEARBORN, MI
Tulsa World

Two Collinsville graduates receive prestigious American FFA Degree

Dalton Porter and Laney Branen, both of the Collinsville FFA Chapter, were awarded the American FFA Degree last month. The American FFA Degree, awarded to the two local residents on Oct. 30, is the highest degree bestowed by the National FFA Organization. The American FFA Degree shows a member’s dedication...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
webster.edu

Balancing Theory, Research, and Practice with a Graduate Degree in Austria at Webster Vienna

A master’s degree is a chance to advance your knowledge in a specific discipline and open the door to new career opportunities. In today’s world, a master’s degree can give you a competitive advantage in the job market by demonstrating your commitment and enthusiasm in a chosen field. These programs require a substantial investment of time and effort by students to determine their own interests and career goals.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
regent.edu

Mid-Atlantic Christian University and Regent University Law School Create a Pathway for Students to Earn Juris Doctor Degree in Six Years

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (November 17, 2021) – Officials from Mid-Atlantic Christian University (MACU) and Regent University (RU) signed a memorandum of understanding that creates a cooperative arrangement whereby students may earn in six years of study both a bachelor’s degree from MACU and a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from RU’s School of Law.
COLLEGES
WNCT

South Lenoir students show appreciation for hospital staff

KINSTON, N.C. — If medical personnel at UNC Lenoir Health Care ever wondered how the community viewed their work during the coronavirus pandemic, a group of about 50 students from South Lenoir High School told them long and loud on Thursday night. Waving pompons, displaying handmade signs and cheering at pep-rally volume, the school’s Student […]
KINSTON, NC
The 74

Meet the Parent Choice Advocates Who Embrace Teaching About Systemic Racism

I want to issue a warning to all my parent-choice supporting friends. Rhetoric from the most recent election season has us at a very dangerous crossroads. While we celebrate the election of candidates who support a parent’s right to choose the best school for their child — whether they are progressive or conservative — we […]
SOCIETY
WNCT

WNCT

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy