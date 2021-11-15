ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Got my swagger back:’ Video turned into a secret weapon for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5eT4_0cxJ9lQS00

LAS VEGAS — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dropped a hint during a post game interview following the Chiefs 41-14 win over the Oakland Raiders Sunday night.

“I got my swagger back, ahhhhhhh,” Kelce said while shaking his shoulders to wrap up his postgame interview with ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

The message began with a tip from a quarterback on the Chiefs practice squad. The theme quickly spread through practice and the locker room.

“Shane Buechele came up to me and showed me this video with this kid and he was saying ‘I got my swagger back.’ That was kinda my motto this week,” Mahomes said. “And I think the whole team kinda got the swag back and we’re gonna try to keep that thing rolling.”

‘Put some sauce with it’: Kelce and Waller share praises in post-game jersey swap

The moment came following a Division 2 State Championship in Detroit in 2014. Jah’wuan Nelson got his swagger back during the game, and everyone knew it after that interview.

Mahomes said he identified with Nelson and the video as soon as he watched it.

“He [Buechele] showed it to me in the QB room we were watching film Monday or Tuesday. ‘Cuz I was saying I need to get my swag back, and he showed me that video. That was like the mojo, the video of the week.”

When asked if there was a single moment that stood out from Sunday’s game that made it seem different from others this season, Mahomes had this to say.

“I think it was in pregame. You could just feel the energy from the guys. I mean everyone was ready to go this game,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs will need to harness that swagger and be ready for another week because the Dallas Cowboys land at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Nov. 21. Kickoff is 3:25 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has officially hit a rough patch this season, but it doesn’t sound like head coach Andy Reid is too worried about it. During this Thursday’s press conference, Reid spoke to the media about Mahomes’ turnover problem. The former MVP already has nine interceptions this season.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Buechele
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Secret Weapon#Swagger#American Football#The Oakland Raiders#Espn#Jersey
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes looks like a shell of himself, even with Chiefs winning

The Chiefs held a 13-0 lead over the Packers at halftime in Week 9 but Patrick Mahomes continued to look miles away from his MVP form. If we’re trying to be positive, the Kansas City Chiefs came out in Week 9 and opened up a 13-0 lead over the 7-1 Packers in the first half. For a team that is facing must-win situations every week at this point, that’s good. But if you were watching Patrick Mahomes and the totality of the game, the positives overall are difficult to find.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Why Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL's biggest mystery

Allow me to begin this story with a disclaimer: If you’re here looking for a cast-iron solution to what’s going on with the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, a fearless prediction on how it will all shake out or all the answers to whether the unexpected weirdness percolating at Arrowhead should be seen as glass half-full or glass half-empty — sorry, we can’t help you.
NFL
ESPN

What's wrong with Patrick Mahomes? Five worrying things I've seen on tape, and how the QB and the Chiefs can get back on track

After the first four games of the season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was considered a front-runner for the MVP award. He led the NFL in Total QBR (79.4) and touchdown passes (14) and ranked in the top five in several other passing categories. The Chiefs were 2-2, but Mahomes and the offense were doing their part, averaging 6.9 yards per play (first in the NFL) and 31.8 points per game (third).
NFL
New York Post

Aaron Rodgers drama masked another miserable day for Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

Upon sealing the Chiefs’ win with a third-down conversion on a nifty throw while escaping pressure, Patrick Mahomes shouted in celebration. “I kind of let that out, that frustration,” Mahomes told reporters afterward. “I’d rather be walking away with a win than a lot of yards.”. It’s a good thing...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes passionately defends playing style amid struggles

There used to be a time when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs looked invincible. They are ways away from that form this season, though. The Chiefs are 5-4, and getting a ticket to the playoffs is no longer a lock for the team that was expected to rule the AFC West prior to the season. There are a handful of reasons why the Chiefs are struggling, and among those is the turnover problem of Mahomes.
NFL
chatsports.com

Patrick Mahomes to Keep Throwing Deep Despite Chiefs's Struggles

The Chiefs offense has struggled relative to expectations this season, sitting No. 15 in points per game entering Sunday's matchup with the Raiders. But Kansas City is unlikely to change its formula as the postseason approaches. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed his plan to continue throwing deep downfield in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes has a renewed faith in Chiefs' defense, special teams

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes admitted after the loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 that he had been pressing at times. The fourth-year starter felt the pressure early on in the season to score every drive, and not just because of his aggressive mentality. It was because he didn’t seem to fully trust his defense to be able to get a stop. Who could really blame him, though? In the early goings of the season, when opponents got into the red zone, teams had nearly a 100% chance of scoring points. That puts a lot of pressure on a young quarterback, especially one as talented as Mahomes.
NFL
FOX 2

FOX 2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy