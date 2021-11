Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer mode leaves a lot to be desired. A slew of glitches and other programmatic issues hold it back. Five days after the November 5 launch, developer Sledgehammer Games released update 1.05 that includes a long list of improvements. Despite this, the 1.05 patch doesn’t even scratch the surface when it comes to addressing the game’s worst problems, and we worry many of them might go unfixed. What else needs to change for Vanguard to live up to expectations? You’d be surprised with the sheer number of bugs, glitches, and errors that made it into the day one version of Vanguard.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO