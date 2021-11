The current wave of semiconductor and IC packaging shortages is expected to extend well into 2022, but there are also signs that supply may finally catch up with demand. The same is true for manufacturing capacity, materials and equipment in both the semiconductor and packaging sectors. Nonetheless, after a period of shortages in all segments, the current school of thought is that chip supply may return to relative normalcy by mid-2022, despite some product shortages like automotive chips, which could persist throughout 2022. This depends on several economic factors, however, so all of this could change overnight.

