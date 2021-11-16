ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Migrants stranded at Belarus border in new standoff with Polish police

By Patrick Reevell
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WZtk_0cxJ6dBb00

Hundreds of migrants moved to a crossing point on the border between Belarus and Poland on Monday, encouraged by Belarusian security forces in what Poland's government said was another attempt by Belarus' authorities to exacerbate the migration crisis there.

Over 2,000 migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have been trapped in a makeshift camp at the border since last week, caught up in what European Union countries say is an effort by Belarus' authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko to orchestrate a humanitarian crisis on its borders.

On Monday, hundreds of migrants packed up their belongings and moved toward the border crossing point itself at the Polish town of Kuznica in another attempt to cross. Polish guards in riot gear again blocked their path and the crowds halted.

MORE: Trapped in the woods: Belarus accused of using migrants as weapons

Videos released by Poland's authorities showed hundreds of people sitting on the road at the crossing in front of a razor-wire barrier and Polish police.

"An attempt is being made to force the border through, all under the supervision of Belarusian services," Poland's border service wrote on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZUTR_0cxJ6dBb00
Leonid Shcheglov/Belta/Handout/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border near the Polish Kuznica border crossing on Nov. 15, 2021.

Belarus' Lukashenko is accused of luring thousands of migrants to Belarus over recent months and funneling them to the border with Poland and neighboring Lithuania, in a form of retaliation against those countries for supporting Belarus' pro-democracy movement that came close to toppling him last year.

Poland and Lithuania have blocked the migrants, and hundreds of people have become trapped in the forests along the border, often for weeks in freezing temperatures and without food.

The campaign blew up into a major European crisis last week after Belarus marched the 2,000 migrants up to the border close to Kuznica. For seven days, the migrants have been living in the open air in a make-shift camp pressed up against the border's razor-wire fence and blockaded by dozens of Polish police and border troops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wr85B_0cxJ6dBb00
Oksana Manchuk/Belta/Handout via REUTERS - PHOTO: Migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border in an attempt to cross it, while Polish police stand guard on the Polish side of the border at the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing in the Grodno Region, Belarus Nov. 15, 2021.

Polish authorities over the weekend had accused Belarus of preparing to stage a fresh attempt to escalate the standoff at the border.

Activists from Polish refugee rights groups that have been providing humanitarian aid to migrants in the woods also accused Belarusian authorities of spreading misinformation to encourage the migrants to try to cross in the hope of inciting clashes.

MORE: Standoff ensues after Belarus escorts 1,000 migrants to border with Poland

"For several days now we have witnessed the migrants being subjected to a professionally prepared disinformation action," Grupa Granica, an umbrella group for the activists said in a statement Sunday. It accused Belarus' authorities of telling the migrants false information that Germany and Poland were preparing to settle them.

"This suggests attempts at raising the migrants' hopes for a safe passage to western European countries, to then keep them in the camp at the Polish border, all in order to exert further pressure on the EU,' the group said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vto5H_0cxJ6dBb00
Leonid Scheglov/Belta/Handout via REUTERS - PHOTO: Migrants walk towards the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing in an attempt to cross the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno Region, Belarus, Nov. 15, 2021.

A Syrian man in the camp on Sunday told ABC News people there believed the EU on Monday would consider a plan for evacuating them, something that is not true.

The man, who asked to be identified as Yousef, said Belarusian guards had stopped handing out food and firewood on Sunday, in what he believed was an attempt to make people desperate.

"They are trying to make people crazy," he said by phone. Yousef said he and nine Syrians with him had not eaten for four days and that they had been trapped in the forest for nearly a month.

"They treat us like animals," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJVYN_0cxJ6dBb00
Oksana Manchuk/Belta/Handout via REUTERS - PHOTO: Migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border in an attempt to cross it at the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing, on Nov. 15, 2021 in Belarus.

Belarus has blamed the crisis on Poland and European countries, accusing them of failing to observe human rights.

EU foreign ministers were meeting on Monday for a planned summit where it was expected they will announce expanded sanctions against Belarusian individuals and entities involved in the migration crisis.

The EU has been seeking to cut off the flow of migrants to Belarus by threatening sanctions against airlines flying them there. Those efforts appear to have borne some fruit in recent days.

Turkish Airlines has announced it will no longer fly Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni citizens from Istanbul to Belarus' capital Minsk, and the Syrian carrier Cham Wings Airlines has also said it is halting its flights.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

A Border Cop Detained Me and Dished About the ‘Lunatic’ President of Belarus

KUZNICA, Poland—After a night filled with tear gas, water cannons and fireworks, Tomas, a tall, fair-haired Polish border guard, looked haggard. “None of us want to be doing this job,” he told The Daily Beast as he stood in a police station in the small Polish border town of Kuznica. His colleague, a short young woman with curly black hair, looks like she hasn't slept in days. “Everyone is exhausted,” she says, as she slumps her head forward.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
AFP

Poland likens border crisis to Cold War destabilisation

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday called the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, the EU's eastern frontier, the "greatest attempt to destabilise Europe" since the Cold War. Morawiecki tweeted that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had "launched a hybrid war against the EU. This is (the) greatest attempt to destabilise Europe in 30 years".
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Police#Istanbul#Polish#Belarusian#Twitter#Getty Images Photo
BBC

Poland border crisis: What happens to migrants who are turned away?

Thousands of migrants have been trying to cross into the EU overland through its eastern borders with Belarus. The crisis has led border guards in Poland and Lithuania to force migrants back into Belarus, without assessing their asylum claims - a practice known as a "pushback". We've looked at what...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
abc17news.com

Russian admiral: Kursk disaster caused by NATO sub

MOSCOW (AP) — A retired Russian admiral has alleged that the 2000 Kursk submarine disaster was caused by a collision with a NATO sub in an unproven claim that defies the official conclusion that the country’s worst post-Soviet naval catastrophe was triggered by a faulty torpedo. Retired Adm. Vyacheslav Popov was the commander of Russia’s Northern Fleet when the Kursk exploded and sank during naval maneuvers in the Barents Sea. He charged on Monday that the NATO submarine inadvertently bumped into the Kursk while shadowing it at close distance. The Kursk sank on Aug. 12, 2000 after suffering two powerful explosions. An official probe pointed to an explosive propellant that leaked from a faulty torpedo as the cause of the catastrophe.
MILITARY
WKBN

Sailboats with migrants seek Italy in latest tactic

For years, most political, humanitarian and media attention has focused on the hundreds of thousands of migrants, most of them Africans, who cross the central Mediterranean aboard unseaworthy vessels launched by smugglers from Libya and Tunisia.
WORLD
AFP

EU takes step towards punishing Poland and Hungary

The European Commission wrote to Poland and Hungary on Friday to launch a process that could lead to them being deprived of funds over threats to the EU legal order. The move came as the European justice commissioner visited Warsaw, expressing concern about the independence of the judiciary and urging the government to respect EU court rulings. "The Commission services sent administrative letters to Hungary and Poland," a Commission spokesperson said, adding that they "have now two months to send the requested information". A European source told AFP that Brussels demanded Warsaw explain measures it has taken to limit the independence of its judiciary and to challengee the supremacy of EU law.
POLITICS
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. warns China after South China Sea standoff with Philippines

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday called Chinese actions in using water cannon against Philippine resupply boats in the South China Sea "dangerous, provocative, and unjustified," and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments. State Department spokesman Ned Price...
FOREIGN POLICY
ABC News

ABC News

458K+
Followers
116K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy