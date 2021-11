According to various reports, Call of Duty 2022 is a follow-up to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot, or, more specifically, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This hasn't been officially confirmed, but it's what various Call of Duty insiders and leakers have been saying for months and months. When we will officially hear about the game, remains to be seen, but we do have new tidbits on the title and its development, courtesy of a Call of Duty insider and leaker that goes by "Ralph" over on Twitter.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO