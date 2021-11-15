Package theft prevention tips for the holiday season

NOBLESVILLE — With the holiday season right around the corner, Noblesville Police want to remind everyone to be aware of the normal uptick in package thefts around this time.

Here are some tips they recommend to reduce your risk:

Track your package: When you see your package has arrived, take it inside from outside your home as soon as possible.

When you see your package has arrived, take it inside from outside your home as soon as possible. Install a type of doorbell camera surveillance/home security system : This is the most popular way to be able to identify if you’ve been a victim of package theft – most are reasonably priced.

: This is the most popular way to be able to identify if you’ve been a victim of package theft – most are reasonably priced. Utilize Amazon Lockers or Amazon Key

Require signatures on each delivery : This is the safest way to make sure your package is not stolen – your package will not be delivered without a signature.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.