MLB

Former Red Sox Shortstop Julio Lugo Dies At Age 45

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Former MLB shortstop Julio Lugo has died at the age of 45, according to Enrique Rojas of ESPN.

Rojas indicated that Lugo’s family said the death was “presumably” due to a heart attack.

Lugo had been set to turn 46 years old on Tuesday.

Lugo played 12 big league seasons from 2000 through 2011, including three with the Boston Red Sox from 2007-09. He won a World Series with the Red Sox in his first season in Boston. He famously delivered the walk-off hit in the game that came to be known as the Mother’s Day Miracle, and he batted .281 in the postseason.

Lugo returned to Fenway Park in 2017 for a 10th anniversary of that 2007 championship team. He also played in a Red Sox alumni game in 2018, homering off Pedro Martinez.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Lugo was drafted in the 43rd round of the 1994 draft. He played in the major leagues for the Astros, Devil Rays, Dodgers, Red Sox, Cardinals, Orioles and Braves.

Related
NBC Sports

Alex Cora, ex-Red Sox teammates react to Julio Lugo's death

The Boston Red Sox community lost one of its own Monday. Former Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo died Monday at age 45 of an apparent heart attack. The Dominican Republic native played three seasons in Boston from 2007 to 2009 and was the starting shortstop on the 2007 World Series champion Red Sox.
MLB
Birmingham Star

Family: Longtime INF Julio Lugo dies at 45

Former major league infielder Julio Lugo has died at the age of 45, his family told ESPN on Monday. He is believed to have died from a heart attack, per the report. He was one day short of his 46th birthday. Dominican Republic newspaper Listin Diario also reported Lugo's death.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Former Dodgers Infielder Julio Lugo Passes Away At 45

Former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Julio Lugo, who made his biggest mark with the 2007 World Champion Boston Red Sox, tragically passed away at 45 years old. Selected by the Houston Astros in the 43rd round of the 1994 MLB Draft, Lugo went on to spend 12 seasons in the Majors. In addition to the Astros (2000-2003), he played for the then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2003-2006), Dodgers (2006), Red Sox (2007-2009), St. Louis Cardinals (2009), Baltimore Orioles (2010) and Atlanta Braves (2011).
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Lugo
Washington Post

Julio Lugo, World Series winner with 2007 Red Sox, reported dead at 45

Julio Lugo, an infielder who won the World Series with the 2007 Boston Red Sox, has died. He was 45. The Red Sox and other teams for which Lugo played expressed their sorrow Monday at the news, which was first reported by ESPN. According to Lugo’s family, per Diario Libre, his death was related to a heart attack he suffered while leaving a gym.
MLB
WBEC AM

Member Of 2007 Champion Boston Red Sox Has Died At Age Of 45

Some sad news from the world of sports. Julio Lugo, who was a player for the 2007 World Series Champion Boston Red Sox, died on Monday of an apparent heart attack. He was 45 years old. Lugo's family told ESPN Deportes they believe he likely died from a heart attack...
MLB
WGAU

World Series champion Julio Lugo dies at 45

Former Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo has died in the Dominican Republic, according to ESPN’s Enrique Rojas. Rojas said he spoke with Lugo’s family, who said they believe Lugo, 45, died of a heart attack. Lugo played three seasons for the Red Sox, winning the World Series with them in...
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Eduardo Rodriguez, Garrett Whitlock, Julio Lugo

The Boston Red Sox lost their first big free agent on Monday when Eduardo Rodriguez made a quick decision in his free agency and signed a five-year deal with the Tigers. Where does that leave the Red Sox now in the rotation? (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal) John Tomase wonders...
MLB
NECN

Remembering Julio Lugo's Touching Gesture of Kindness With Red Sox

Tomase: Remembering a long-ago gesture of kindness from Julio Lugo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Just a quick story about the late Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo, who died on Monday in the Dominican Republic, one day shy of his 46th birthday. While the reporter-player dynamic is often collegial,...
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
