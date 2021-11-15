Former Red Sox Shortstop Julio Lugo Dies At Age 45

BOSTON (CBS) — Former MLB shortstop Julio Lugo has died at the age of 45, according to Enrique Rojas of ESPN.

Rojas indicated that Lugo’s family said the death was “presumably” due to a heart attack.

Lugo had been set to turn 46 years old on Tuesday.

Lugo played 12 big league seasons from 2000 through 2011, including three with the Boston Red Sox from 2007-09. He won a World Series with the Red Sox in his first season in Boston. He famously delivered the walk-off hit in the game that came to be known as the Mother’s Day Miracle, and he batted .281 in the postseason.

Lugo returned to Fenway Park in 2017 for a 10th anniversary of that 2007 championship team. He also played in a Red Sox alumni game in 2018, homering off Pedro Martinez.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Lugo was drafted in the 43rd round of the 1994 draft. He played in the major leagues for the Astros, Devil Rays, Dodgers, Red Sox, Cardinals, Orioles and Braves.