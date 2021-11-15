Suspect Leads Authorities On Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officers pursued a suspect from the San Fernando Valley into Ventura County Monday morning, which the chase finally coming to an end in Moorpark.

The pursuit with a Nissan sedan carrying two people began sometime before 9:20 a.m. It wound its way onto surface streets in Granada Hills, before making its way onto the westbound 118 Freeway. It continued into Porter Ranch, Chatsworth and then Simi Valley, where the suspect then jumped onto the 23 Freeway.

A little after 9:50 a.m., a CHP patrol cruiser conducted a PIT maneuver on the car, bringing it to a stop on the southbound 23 Freeway near Olsen Road. Both the male driver and the female passenger peacefully surrendered.

It’s unclear what prompted the chase, or whether the car was stolen.