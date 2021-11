Gold markets have fallen during the trading session on Thursday but remain within the basic consolidation area that we had been in for a while, suggesting that perhaps we are trying to digest some of the previous parabolic behavior. That of course is a good look for the market, as it suggests that we are going to eventually break out to the upside. When you look at this chart, it does not take a lot of imagination to see a bullish flag.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO