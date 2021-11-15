October Ag Tractor and Combine Sales Stay Positive

As of November 9thd drought conditions won’t take much space as they are essentially unchanged for the state and the cooler conditions, even with little to no moisture won’t change this much. The six to ten-day outlook (November 17 to 21) indicates normal temperatures and below normal precipitation (30% to 40% chance). The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 19 to 25) indicates above normal temperatures (30% to 40%) and below normal precipitation with the same probabilities. If the weather forecast is correct, we finally have had our first killing frost and first real freeze in this area period. Later than typically expected but this seems to be becoming the new norm.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO