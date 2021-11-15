ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

October Ag Tractor and Combine Sales Stay Positive

southeastagnet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverall unit sales of both ag tractors and combines continued their growth above an already-rapid pace set last year. The latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers says U.S. total farm tractor sales climbed 4.8 percent...

southeastagnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Pricier Fruit Affects Produce Sales in October

In SpartanNash's third-quarter earnings call last week, Jason Monaco, CFO of the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer and wholesaler, said that despite definitively rising consumer prices and a whole lot of talk about the inflationary environment, SpartanNash hasn't seen a big impact on what shoppers are buying. "We haven’t seen significant...
AGRICULTURE
kiowacountypress.net

Ag stats: October 2021 Kansas cattle on feed highlights

Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.51 million cattle on feed November 1, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down slightly from last year. Placements during October totaled 435,000 head, up 1% from 2020. Fed cattle marketings for the month of...
AGRICULTURE
kiowacountypress.net

Ag stats: October 2021 Colorado crop production highlights

Based on November 1 conditions, corn production in Colorado is forecast at 150.96 million bushels, up 23 percent from last year's 122.96 million bushels, according to the November 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. The 1.11 million acres expected to be harvested for grain this year are unchanged from the October forecast and 50,000 acres above the 1.06 million acres harvested a year ago. Corn yield is estimated at 136.0 bushels per acre, up 2.0 bushels per acre from the October 1 forecast and 20.0 bushels per acre above last year's final yield. As of October 31, Colorado's corn harvested for grain was 68 percent complete, compared with 82 percent last year and the 5-year average of 61 percent.
COLORADO STATE
southeastagnet.com

NMPF Touts Dairy’s Policy Gains during Annual Meeting

The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF), the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board and the United Dairy Industry Association held their joint annual meeting this week in Las Vegas, Nevada. And during the event, NMPF Chairman Randy Mooney and President and CEO Jim Mulhern touted dairy’s gains in 2021 as record exports and per-capita U.S. consumption at a more than 60-year high point for the industry.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Under 40#Aem
themountvernongrapevine.com

Retail Sales Associate Position Available

This role requires a hospitable demeanor and engaging personality provides many opportunities for long-term growth and development with the EG group. Responsible for crafting and managing the customer experience within the store. This role is designed for aspiring team members who are energized by working with people. Requires commitment to company standards, working with a sense of urgency, and dedication to fulfilling the essential job functions.Essential Job Functions:
RETAIL
Footwear News

Retail Sales Rose in October Amid Record Inflation, Signaling Positive Signs for the Holiday Season

Despite record inflation and supply chain slowdowns, October marked another month of retail sales growth in the U.S. Overall sales for the month were $638.2 billion, marking a 1.7% jump from September, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. Sales were up 16.3% compared with October 2020. Between August 2021 and October 2021, sales increased 15.4% from the same period in 2020. Retail trade sales grew 1.9% from September 2021, and 14.8% from October 2020. The growth last month follows a pattern of strong sales in September and August after consumer activity in July dipped 1.1% from June. The...
BUSINESS
southeastagnet.com

GCC Encouraged by Ongoing Harvest Results

The Georgia Cotton Commission (GCC) is encouraged by the early returns from this year’s harvest season. Taylor Sills, GCC executive director, says the crop looks positive considering all the rain accumulated during the production season. “I would say for as much rain as we had, I would say everything’s probably...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
News Channel 34

Corning Inc. announces Velocity® Vials to help speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Incorporated today introduced Corning Velocity® Vials, which the company says will help “industry-leading drugmakers respond to the COVID-19 pandemic at speed.” The specially engineered Type I borosilicate vials are externally coated with the company’s “proprietary technology,” which Corning says leads to increased efficiency and speed of the Velocity Vials’ manufacturing. […]
CORNING, NY
southeastagnet.com

Agriculture Output and Labor Growth Projected

Real output in the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting labor sector is projected to grow at an annual rate of 2.3% from 2020 to 2030, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) recently reported. That’s slightly higher than the 2.2% annual growth rate projected for the entire U.S. economy. According...
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

A Hot Cotton Market

A new USDA cotton outlook has good news on both the production and price fronts. Gary Crawford has more details.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Workers at US tractor maker John Deere end strike

Workers at US farm machinery manufacturer John Deere on Wednesday ended a mass strike launched last month, after reaching a collective deal with management that includes a wage hike, the United Auto Workers union said. The strikers will return to work Thursday morning, the UAW said in a statement. Some 10,000 employees across 14 facilities launched their industrial action on October 14 in protest at new terms negotiated with the group's management. Workers complained that proposed salary increases were insufficient given that the company reported profits of $1.7 billion in the most recent quarter.
ECONOMY
southeastagnet.com

Cotton Harvest Ahead of Average, Peanut Harvest Advancing Quickly

The harvest of both cotton and peanuts continues across the country. USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey has a look at the cotton harvest pace which has really picked up. And Rippey says the nation’s peanut harvest advanced fairly quickly last week. In Alabama, cotton harvested as of this past Sunday was...
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

USMEF Conference Concludes with Focus on Korea

The U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) Strategic Planning Conference and Board of Directors Meeting took place last week in Carlsbad, Calif. The event wrapped up Saturday with a session focused on U.S. red meat’s success in South Korea. The conference marked the 45th anniversary of the founding of USMEF and...
AGRICULTURE
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Who owns that tractor?

As of November 9thd drought conditions won’t take much space as they are essentially unchanged for the state and the cooler conditions, even with little to no moisture won’t change this much. The six to ten-day outlook (November 17 to 21) indicates normal temperatures and below normal precipitation (30% to 40% chance). The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 19 to 25) indicates above normal temperatures (30% to 40%) and below normal precipitation with the same probabilities. If the weather forecast is correct, we finally have had our first killing frost and first real freeze in this area period. Later than typically expected but this seems to be becoming the new norm.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
southeastagnet.com

Strong Cattle Prices, Lower Hog Prices Going Into 2022

With steer prices continuing to rise, some wonder if that can continue into 2022. According to a story from Gary Crawford, they are expected to do just that. But, on the other hand hog prices are falling, and he reports that is expected to continue into next year.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy