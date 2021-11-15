Sold out: Reese’s popular giant 3.25-pound Peanut Butter Cup ‘pie’ for Thanksgiving goes fast

(NEXSTAR) – Move over pumpkin pie. Hershey’s has unveiled your new favorite dessert for Thanksgiving.

According to their website , the company sold out of their giant 9-inch Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie Monday just hours after it was made available. It is the largest Reese’s Peanut Butter cup ever weighs in at a whopping 3.25 pounds of peanut butter and chocolate.

“When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert,” said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s. “At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

The box says the pie is meant to be served in 48 slices at 160 calories each. That works out to a total of 7,680 calories.

The limited supply of 3,000 pies sold out online at a price of $44.99 plus tax. Instead, the company is suggesting Reese’s Peanut Butter cup fans purchase their 1 pound pack for $18.99 plus tax.

