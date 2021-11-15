ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Bird flu spreads in Europe and Asia, putting poultry industry on alert

By Story by Reuters
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Several outbreaks of severe bird flu in Europe and Asia have been reported in recent days to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), in a sign the virus is spreading quickly...

CNN

Japan and South Korea cracked the American car market. Now a company from Vietnam wants to try

(CNN Business) — Vinfast, a car company based in Vietnam, unveiled a pair of electric SUVs Wednesday that it plans to begin selling in the United States next year. A subsidiary of Vietnam's enormous VinGroup conglomerate -- which owns companies in technology, healthcare, amusement parks and even a university -- Vinfast unveiled its first models, a pair of gasoline-powered luxury sedans, at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Both sedans used engineering from German luxury automaker BMW, including its engines. The company now also offers gas-powered SUVs in Vietnam with BMW engines, including a high performance model called the President.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Thousands more pigs to be culled on farms as emergency visa scheme for butchers comes too late

Government measures aimed at halting a cull of thousands of pigs have come too late and risk causing a "catastrophic collapse" in the price of pork that would put British farmers out of business, an industry body has warned.The National Pig Association said thousands more animals are likely to be culled on farms despite an emergency visa scheme unveiled last month to bring in 800 foreign butchers. The butchers are not now expected to be at work until some time in January.More than 14,000 pigs are estimated to have already been culled due to an acute shortage of skilled labour...
AGRICULTURE
104.1 WIKY

Hungary reports H5N1 bird flu in farm poultry, OIE says

PARIS (Reuters) – Hungary has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus among farm poultry, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday. The outbreak in the Bacs-Kiskun region led to the slaughter of over 38,000 ducks on one farm, as well as around...
AGRICULTURE
NRDC

U.S. Livestock Antibiotic Use is Rising, Medical Use Falls

Medically important drug sales for livestock are nearly double those for human medicine. By David Wallinga NRDC, and Eili Klein and Alisa Hamilton, Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy. Experts predict that by 2050 there will be up to 10 million deaths per year from drug-resistant infections, worldwide, unless...
AGRICULTURE
Shropshire Star

Dead animals prompt bird flu alert at region's beauty spots

An investigation is underway after dead birds were discovered at two Midlands beauty spots as the country is declared a bird flu prevention zone. Members of the public are being urged not to touch any sick or dead wild birds after suspected cases were spotted at Chasewater in Staffordshire, and at Stubbers Green nature reserve near Shelfield, in Walsall.
ANIMALS
Reuters

Drug, feed ingredient shortages hit U.S. livestock producers

CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Michigan dairy farmer Doug Chapin has been unable to buy bottles of veterinary penicillin for his cows for more than a month. In Minnesota, pig farmer Randy Spronk reformulated feed rations due to a shortage of the widely used ingredient lysine, an amino acid that helps livestock grow.
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

Ontario meat and poultry sector welcome government investment in processing

Ontario's processing, livestock and farm organizations welcomed the provincial government's announcement. The investment will help strengthen food processing capacity in the Canadian province. The Strategic Agri-Food Processing Fund comes in response to key issues brought to the Government through the Livestock Processing Capacity Working Group. The working group includes a...
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

Belgium adopts stricter measures to curb avian influenza spread

According to a joint statement from the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FAVV) and Belgian Minister of Agriculture David Clarival, all poultry in Belgium must be kept enclosed beginning 15 November. A wild goose tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) in the municipality of...
AGRICULTURE
industryglobalnews24.com

Bird Flu spreads in South Korea, China, Europe raising concern

Bird flu outbreak in several parts of Europe and Asia has been reported to the World Organization for Animal Health. This rapid spread of the virus is a sign that the virus is getting transmitted rapidly. Highlights. • Several parts of Europe and Asia report bird flu cases. • China...
WORLD
The Poultry Site

Avian influenza spreads throughout Europe and Asia

The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) has received several reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza spread throughout countries in Europe and Asia. The poultry industry is on high alert following outbreaks in South Korea, Japan, Norway, Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium and France. The outbreaks have led to the culling of tens of millions of birds, as well as some trade restrictions, Reuters reported.
HEALTH
healthing.ca

Bird flu cases rise in Europe, Asia

21 people in China have contracted bird flu in 2021, compared with only five last year. The months leading into winter is typically the time when we’re more likely to catch a cold or flu than the rest of the year. Unfortunately, it’s also the time, apparently, when we’re more susceptible to bird flu.
WORLD
beef2live.com

China Beef Production By Year

China produced 13.1 billion pounds of beef in 2019, up 291.6 million pounds from the prior year. It was the most beef ever produced in China on record. China has produced more than 12 billion pounds of beef every year since 2007. Beef production in China grew 9910% from 1961...
AGRICULTURE
WNMT AM 650

Poland reports highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in poultry – OIE

PARIS (Reuters) – Poland reported several outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at poultry farms with flocks totalling nearly 650,000 birds, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday. Five outbreaks, of which four at fattening turkey farms and one at a chicken broiler farm, were found...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Bird flu outbreak at poultry unit near Alcester will lead to cull

All birds at a poultry unit are to be culled after a "highly pathogenic" strain of bird flu was identified. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said avian influenza H5N1 had been found in a unit near Alcester, Warwickshire, on Sunday. A 3km (1.8-mile) protection zone and...
AGRICULTURE
Birmingham Star

Fresh outbreaks of highly contagious bird flu confirmed in Europe

Several outbreaks of the highly contagious H5N1 avian flu have cropped up across Poland's poultry farms, affecting over half a million birds, animal health officials have said. An outbreak was also confirmed in England on Monday. The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) revealed the Polish outbreaks on Monday, saying...
HEALTH
