Bird flu spreads in Europe and Asia, putting poultry industry on alert

Government measures aimed at halting a cull of thousands of pigs have come too late and risk causing a "catastrophic collapse" in the price of pork that would put British farmers out of business, an industry body has warned.The National Pig Association said thousands more animals are likely to be culled on farms despite an emergency visa scheme unveiled last month to bring in 800 foreign butchers. The butchers are not now expected to be at work until some time in January.More than 14,000 pigs are estimated to have already been culled due to an acute shortage of skilled labour...

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO