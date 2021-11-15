ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Watch This Alligator Chase a Laser Pointer Like it’s a Baby Kitten

By DJ Digital
 5 days ago
Someone needs to tell this alligator that it needs to stop being so damn adorable. When you think of alligators, you probably don't picture a cute playful animal that deserves all the cuddles but I'm here to show you the alligator that might change your mind when it comes to these...

Outsider.com

Zookeeper Lets 8-Foot Alligator Lay on Top of Her Before Leaving Her an Unpleasant Surprise

A cuddle with a cute 200-pound, 8-foot California alligator named Darth Gator ended with an unpleasant but expected surprise for one zookeeper recently. According to Reuters, Fountain Valley Reptile Zoo employee Juliette Brewer nearly got peed on by the gator. A video clip titled “Sometimes, I hug Darth Gator” starts with the 8-foot, 5-inch alligator on top of her.
ANIMALS
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch Kittens Climb All Over Illinois Man Who Rescued Them

If you watch anything today, please make it this video of five kittens crawling all over the man who rescued them. An Illinois man found five kittens all alone and rescued them from the cold weather. In the video we see him trying to get the kittens to the humane society to see if they have room for them. If they do, I am sure that they will be adopted fast, they are just too cute not to have one of them.
ILLINOIS STATE
Bangor Daily News

A very strange looking Maine moose was caught on camera

Registered Maine Guide Larry Gooding spends a lot of time outdoors. Occasionally, the owner of Gooding Guide Service in Shirley sees something surprising in his travels while riding the roads, scouting for hunts or guiding clients in and around Piscataquis County. Such was the case recently when Gooding spotted a...
MAINE STATE
State
Louisiana State
State
South Carolina State
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Baby Barn Owl Mid-Run

Dutch photographer Hannie Heere was photographing barn owls when she captured an adorable shot of a baby barn owl running across grass. Heere is 63-year-old and lives in the city of Dordrecht in The Netherlands. While she has always enjoyed photography throughout her life, she did not start taking it seriously until her children became adults and left home. In 2016, she began taking courses and workshops, and her primary focus has been on nature and wildlife photography.
ANIMALS
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Killer whales pull shocking stunt at low tide

Is there anything more terrifying than orcas on the hunt? They're as tenacious as they are voracious. (Princerupertadventuretours via Facebook) — Estimated read time: Less than a minute. BRITISH COLUMBIA—Is there anything more terrifying than orcas on the hunt? As this article reminds us, sea creatures will go to great...
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

Dog Abandoned On The Road Falls In Love With His Rescuer | The Dodo

This dog was abandoned on the side of the road and was so scared. A man came by to rescue him and slowly he started to trust him and fall in love 💗. Special thanks to the rescuers at Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia, you can keep up with them on YouTube: thedo.do/dogrescueshelter and Instagram: thedo.do/dogrescueshelterIG.
ANIMALS
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch as a man struggles and catches a giant catfish in Missouri

Watch as a guy pulls a monster of a catfish out of the Missouri River just outside of the St. Louis area, I had no idea monsters like this existed in that part of the river!. Wow.... this thing is just a monster, 55 pounds! The YouTube video was uploaded by a user called JJonesProd and shows a guy (presumably JJonesProd) struggling to reel in this massive Flathead Catfish out of the Missouri River. Now in the description for the video they say just "Missouri River fishing..." and nothing about where along the Missouri River this giant flathead catfish was caught, but if you check out the comments section of the video someone asks the question about where along the river this was, and the channel responds with "around St. Charles" so in the suburbs of St. Louis. The YouTube Channel JJonesProd has plenty of other videos of him fishing, you can check them out by clicking here!
MISSOURI STATE
homenewshere.com

Tiny Kitten Befriends The Wild Deer Who Visit Her Yard | The Dodo Little But Fierce

Tiny tabby kitten befriends the wild deer who visit her yard — and ends up snuggling with them 💗. To see more, you can follow Brown Family Hiking Trails on Instagram https://thedo.do/brownhikingIG and Tik Tok https://thedo.do/brownshikingTT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:
ANIMALS
HuffingtonPost

Leopard Steals Lion Cub Because Nature Shows No Mercy

A lion cub left in the bush while its mother went hunting became the hunted in a stunning video posted Tuesday. (Watch it below.) A leopard stole the baby lion and carried it alive up a tree in Tanzania’s Ruaha National Park, the clip shared by Latest Sightings shows. “At...
ANIMALS
tribuneledgernews.com

Watch This Stray Cat Do A ‘Crab Dance’ | The Dodo

Soki the calico kitten was found on the streets in Greece. Her parents took her home and nursed her back to health. Now watch her do the silliest dance when she wants to play 🦀❤️. Keep up with Soki on Instagram: https://thedo.do/sokithecat. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Terrifying moment swimmer is chased and bitten by an alligator

An alligator chased a swimmer out of a Brazilian lake, biting him in the process, after the man ignored warnings that the water was infested with the creatures. The unidentified swimmer got about 30 yards into the lake before he spotted the alligator – and proceeded to swim in the opposite direction as quickly as possible.
ACCIDENTS
Indy100

Kitten who was born with four ears goes viral

A cute kitten born with two sets of ears has gone viral after gaining a legion of cat-loving followers on Instagram. Midas, the four-month-old Russian Blue has already gained over 30,000 followers on Instagram, since the first photo was uploaded to the cat’s dedicated account (@midas_x24). The kitten was a...
PETS
Discovery

Bat Pups Babble like Babies

What do bats and humans have in common? Not much. We’re separated by more than 65 million years of evolution. However, our two species share a common trait regarding learning how to speak: babbling. Just like when human babies babble from “ma-ma-ma” to “mom,” wild bat pups of one species...
ANIMALS
NW Florida Daily News

What's the difference between an alligator and a crocodile?

Having trouble telling alligators and crocodiles apart?. There are some signs that make it easy to distinguish between the two, if you know what to look for. And southern Florida is about the only place you can find both alligators and crocodiles living wild in the same place. Crocodile in...
SANIBEL, FL
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

