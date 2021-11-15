ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield explained how the Patriots defense fooled him for an INT

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
If there was one word that summed up the New England Patriots defense this season, it would be: disguised. That’s a common word that opponents have used to describe Bill Belichick’s defenses in the past. But this year, we seem to hear it every week. That’s how Baker Mayfield explained his interception on Sunday during the Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield tossed up a throw for tight end David Njoku. Only two players — both Patriots — were able to make a play on the ball. Safety Kyle Dugger picked off the underthrown and late pass. He returned the ball to the 5-yard line, where Rhamondre Stevenson scored a touchdown on the next play.

“They did a good job of disguising. I saw – I mean, it was sort of a two-man coverage. Corner’s eyes were inside. So, at that point, need to move on in the progression or it’s going to be a ball that’s placed outside and David [Njoku]’s going to take a hit on that. I thought No. 23 [Kyle Dugger] made a good play on it. But it’s just one of those things they made a good play. And, you know, looking back on it, it’s a timing throw. Just got to be able to put it in the right spot and David is going to have to take a hit or move to the progression.”

