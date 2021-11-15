ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

How the championship picture looks after Brazil

By Nate Saunders
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewis Hamilton's heroics at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix narrowed Max Verstappen's title lead to 14 points with three races to go. Verstappen still has the advantage, but it is tantalisingly close heading into the final three races. The run-in looks as follows:. Nov. 21: Qatar Grand Prix. Dec....

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Autosport Online

Verstappen: F1 championship situation is "looking good"

The Dutchman took a dominant victory at Mexico City on Sunday after making a brilliant start from third on the grid to swoop around the outside of Mercedes rivals Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas at the first corner. From there he was able to comfortably pull clear from Hamilton through...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning Brazil GP

Lewis Hamilton has been filmed celebrating his win in the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, after experiencing “the hardest weekend I’ve had”. The Formula 1 driver was given a five-place grid penalty after Mercedes went for a new engine on his car, before being excluded from the sprint qualifier following a DRS (drag reduction system) infringement. Hamilton was then sent off-course during the main race while attempting to overtake Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes win right of appeal over decision not to penalise Max Verstappen

Formula One stewards will review their decision not to penalise Max Verstappen at Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, motor sport’s governing body has confirmed.Lewis Hamilton won the Interlagos race following a superb comeback drive, but championship leader Verstappen escaped punishment for running his rival off the road as they duelled for first position.The stewards noted the incident before looking at the footage and choosing not to launch a formal investigation, but Hamilton’s Mercedes team have won a right of review.An International Automobile Federation (FIA) statement said: “In accordance with Art. 14 of the International Sporting Code (ISC), and following the petition...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Alonso doubts Verstappen will be penalised for Hamilton clash

Fernando Alonso has backed Max Verstappen to avoid a penalty for his incident with Lewis Hamilton in Brazil. Fernando Alonso believes that Max Verstappen will avoid a penalty for his incident with Lewis Hamilton in the Brazilian Grand Prix, arguing that "nothing should happen" in retrospect. Verstappen and Hamilton clashed...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

F1: Lewis Hamilton’s rainbow helmet at Qatar Grand Prix recognised as ‘incredible act of allyship’

Lewis Hamilton has been praised for “an incredible act of allyship” after wearing a rainbow-coloured helmet ahead of the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.Mercedes shared pictures of the seven-time world champion’s protective gear on Friday, with drivers taking part in the first practice session of the weekend.The 36-year-old’s helmet bore the colours of the Progress Pride flag – a banner which includes the traditional rainbow design in addition to a series of coloured chevrons that recognise the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.First look at LH’s new lid. 🌈😍 pic.twitter.com/kpS2YwkKyJ— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 19, 2021A purple circle on a...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

FIA denies Mercedes' request for a review of Verstappen, Hamilton incident

The FIA has denied Mercedes' request for a review of the incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the Brazilian Grand Prix last week. While defending the lead from Hamilton late in the race, Verstappen appeared to force the Mercedes driver wide. The stewards did not investigate the incident and Hamilton got past a few laps later, although Mercedes boss Toto Wolff labelled it "laughable" Verstappen was not penalised.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Red Bull want answers over ‘unraceable’ Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton’s unlikely Brazilian Grand Prix win

Christian Horner has said Red Bull will seek answers over Mercedes’ “unraceable” speed at the Brazilian Grand Prix last weekend.Penalties saw Lewis Hamilton start at the back of the grid for Saturday’s sprint race and in 10th place for Sunday’s main event in Sao Paulo, but the Mercedes driver finished fifth then first across those races to narrow the gap to championship leader Max Verstappen.Verstappen started second in Sunday’s grand prix but quickly overtook Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas, leading for much of the race until Hamilton’s impressive performance saw him overtake the Dutchman with 12 laps remaining.From there, defending...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qatar Grand Prix#Saudi Arabia Grand#Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1#F1#Saudi Arabian
AFP

Football industry embraces crypto as Messi helps 'fan tokens' take off

When Paris Saint-Germain signed Lionel Messi, the salary package included something previously unheard of for a player -- a one-off payment, understood to be worth around one million euros ($1.15m), made in PSG 'fan tokens'. It was the result of a partnership signed by the French giants in 2018 with Socios.com which sees fans use a cryptocurrency called 'chiliz' to buy tokens allowing them to vote on issues related to the club. These issues have tended to be rather mundane, for example Juventus asking what music they should play in their stadium, but the concept has caught on. The company has grown quickly since signing its first partnerships with PSG and Juventus to being involved with 56 football clubs and around 100 sports teams worldwide, says CEO Alexandre Dreyfus.
WORLD
fourfourtwo.com

Taking a look at the qualification picture for next year’s World Cup

The qualification picture for next year’s World Cup in Qatar is starting to emerge with 13 of the 32 finalists now known. Here, the PA news agency looks at the sides to have qualified so far and those still in contention. Hosts. Qualified: Qatar. Europe (13 places total) 🎟️ Holders...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Roger Federer out of Australian Open and would be ‘extremely surprised’ if fit for Wimbledon

Roger Federer has confirmed he will not feature in next year’s Australian Open – and says he would be “extremely surprised” if he plays at Wimbledon.In an interview with Swiss publication Le Matin, the 40-year-old added that he does not anticipate returning to competition until next summer.The 20-time grand slam winner is recovering from a series of knee operations.Federer, who has not played since he lost his quarter-final match against Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon on 7 July, said: “I will be able to resume running quietly in January and resume sessions on the court with complex support in March or...
TENNIS
ESPN

FIFA changes playoff format for last 2 places at World Cup

ZURICH --  FIFA changed the World Cup qualifying format for the intercontinental playoffs on Friday to be single-leg games at a neutral venue. The winners of the matches will earn the final two spots at next years World Cup in Qatar. FIFA cited unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19...
FIFA
ESPN

Uruguay fires coach Tabárez amid poor World Cup qualifying

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay --  Uruguay coach Óscar Tabárez was fired Friday amid his team's poor run in World Cup qualifying. The Uruguayans are in seventh place in the 10-team South American qualifying group. They have four matches remaining to reach next year's World Cup in Qatar. The 74-year-old Tabárez coached...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy