The Penguins didn’t seem to expend a whole lot of energy during last night’s embarrassing 6-1 loss to the Capitals, so I won’t waste a whole lot of keyboard describing the fiasco. Except to say that in a big game against arguably our most bitter rival, we came out flat as the proverbial pancake and pretty much stayed unleavened throughout the night. I think I displayed more passion yelling invectives at the TV screen than our boys did on the ice, but I digress.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO