2-4-1-3 In the Saturday night opener, a two-turn maiden special weight event for two-year-old fillies, #2 Keen Machine (5-2) has been second and third in last two tries against maiden claimers in Maryland for trainer Anthony Farrior and gets the nod in this group. #4 Jackie the Joker (6-5) exits a pair of maiden special weight events at Laurel and looms the favorite in this spot while giving Farrior solid chance to run one-two here. #1 Stacias Ruby (3-1) was solid second last out after running third in each of first two outings for trainer Greg Viands. #3 Jack’s Ruca (15-1) could complete several gimmicks at a generous price.

CHARLES TOWN, WV ・ 13 DAYS AGO