KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners to acquire data center REIT in $15b deal

By Andrea Zander
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKKR and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) have plans to acquire CyrusOne, a global data center REIT, in an all-cash transaction valued at about $15 billion, including the assumption of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
