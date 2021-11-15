ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vista, NE

“Vision Beyond Sight 2021” Funds Programs for the Visually Impaired, Paulette Monthei Explains

kios.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutlook Enrichment empowers people living with vision loss with the skills and tools to achieve their goals. There are a variety of ways they do this such as adaptive technology training that helps anyone...

www.kios.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
holycitysinner.com

Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired SC Receives $5,000 Grant from Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy has awarded a $5,000 grant to support the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired South Carolina’s (ABVI) Low Vision Occupational Therapy program. Through the Low Vision Occupational Therapy program, ABVI helps adults who are blind, visually impaired or have a progressive eye condition in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties make the most of their remaining vision, reduce the impact of their disability by promoting independence, participate in meaningful activities such as hobbies and more.
CHARLESTON, SC
Austin Business Journal

Founder's dyslexia allowed him to see opportunities to help the visually impaired learn online

Lukas Simianer has been building an e-learning platform for people with visual impairments for a couple of years. Part of what drives him is his own personal experience. He grew up in poverty with a single mom, living in Section 8 housing in Roanoke, Virginia. When he was 7, he was diagnosed with dyslexia. At the time, Simianer said dyslexia was treated as a form of retardation.
TECHNOLOGY
Watertown Daily Times

ATV club raises funds for mammogram program

JEFFERSON — The Jefferson 1/2 Mile ATV Club held its fourth annual “Save the Racks” ATV Fun Ride & Poker Run Fundraiser in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event took place on Saturday, Oct. 9 and raised $14,500 with all funds being donated to the Fort HealthCare Mammogram Voucher Program.
JEFFERSON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
City
La Vista, NE
La Vista, NE
Society
Science 2.0

Dyslexia Affects Visual Processing Beyond Just Reading

Dyslexia is well-known to impact reading ability but it has been unclear which brain processes are affected by the condition. Whether dyslexia is, at its core, a visual processing disorder is hotly debated among researchers. With reading and writing a key challenge among children with dyslexia, increasing understanding of its effects on the brain might improve existing interventions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
South Florida Times

For the blind and visually impaired, awareness

Dania Beach, Fla. – The Lyons Club of Dania Beach hosted blind and visually impaired clients and staff from the Lighthouse of Broward to celebrate White Cane Awareness Day with a full barbecue lunch, games and raffle prizes. Approximately 30 guests were in attendance. White Cane Awareness Day, originally established...
DANIA BEACH, FL
Nature.com

Vision impairments reduce cognitive test performance

To the Editor - Cognitive tests are critical for the reliable assessment of cognitive functioning in an aging population. However, even validated psychometric tests are subject to a variety of extraneous factors (for example, culture and language) that may affect performance. Regarding aging, one factor that stands out is reduced visual function. Indeed, performance on cognitive tests has been found to be negatively affected by vision impairment (for example, age-related macular degeneration or cataracts)1,2,3. When vision impairment is neglected during assessments, poor test scores may be falsely attributed to lower cognitive ability2. This oversight can have substantial ramifications for research on cognitive functioning and the accurate diagnosis of cognitive impairment.
HEALTH
azbigmedia.com

Pedestrian safety for the visually impaired

Looking both ways before you cross the street is essential to the safety of pedestrians everywhere, but not everyone has the ability to do so. The City of Phoenix has opted to help these individuals who are visually impaired by having various safety tools accessible across the city. “There are...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
fox10phoenix.com

One Step Beyond hockey program helps adults with disabilities learn skills

PHOENIX - An Arizona non-profit is looking to bridge the gap for adults with disabilities by helping them build the skills they need to find jobs through recreation programs. This week was a return for the organization's hockey team since the pandemic and practice has begun for the One Step Coyotes. The team is learning skills on the rink that translate to their everyday life.
PHOENIX, AZ
Herald-Dispatch

Museum class guides visually impaired in art of ceramics

HUNTINGTON — From bowls to baskets and everything in between, people with the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind worked on projects this week as part of a pottery class at the Huntington Museum of Art. The class is offered every Wednesday through Nov. 17 and gives 10 participants a chance...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Eunice News

Hamlin explains LSUE Ag program

Dr. John Hamlin, vice chancellor for academic affairs at LSUE, was the guest speaker at the Eunice Rotary meeting Wednesday. Hamlin discussed the future agriculture program that will be offered at LSUE for rural students who are in hopes of earning and pursuing an associates degree in Agriculture. LSU Eunice was recently awarded a $846,000 of grant funding through the Workforce Opportunity for…
EUNICE, LA
World Economic Forum

This technology can improve the eyesight of the visually impaired. Here’s how

More evidence for the efficacy of a groundbreaking new gene-editing medical procedure has emerged, deepening hope it will provide one-shot treatments or even cures for cancer, sickle cell anaemia and other conditions. Some people suffering from a rare severe visual disorder were able to see more clearly after being treated...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
TheConversationCanada

Teaching university students to be 'age-conscious' could help address our elder care crisis

How does systemic ageism affect our society? A coroner’s inquest into COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes in Québec recently heard that ageism was a contributing factor. This is one of many recent examples of the ways ageism is entrenched into our institutional and social structures, and negatively impacts people and systems. The pandemic brought the critical consequences of ageism to the forefront, as older people’s basic human rights were dramatically affected. Sarah Fraser, a professor in the Interdisciplinary School of Health Sciences at University of Ottawa, and global colleagues, documented how some public reporting throughout the pandemic has misrepresented and...
MENTAL HEALTH
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Can Quadruple Weight Loss, Study Finds

As many as 40 percent of the population have a vitamin D deficiency. Taking vitamin D supplements is linked to losing four times as much weight, research finds. People who took a vitamin D supplement also doubled the number of inches by which they reduced their waistlines. As many as...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy