CBC Group and APG form $1.5b JV, hold $500m first close

Orion Resource Partners announced the final closing of Orion Mine Finance Fund III. Together with co-investments, Fund III raised a total of $2.3 billion. Orion Resource Partners is an $8.9 billion global alternative investment management firm that in its private equity funds delivers "turnkey" financial solutions to metals companies utilizing a combination of debt, equity and production linked instruments, such as royalties and streams. Fund III has already invested or committed approximately 60 percent to later-stage investments in base and precious metals — in particular, base metals such as copper, nickel, aluminum, zinc and others, which are key raw materials needed to fuel the energy transition to a clean economy.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO