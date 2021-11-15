ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

CBC Group and APG form $1.5b JV, hold $500m first close

By Andrea Zander
irei.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBC Group (CBC), one of Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated investment firms, has formed a partnership with APG Asset Management (APG), the largest pension provider in the Netherlands, to launch a new...

irei.com

Comments / 0

Related
irei.com

Nuveen enters European self-storage sector

Nuveen Real Estate has acquired a majority interest in the Green Storage self-storage platform in Sweden. The seller, Green Group, retained a minority interest. Green Storage was formed in 2017 by Green Group. The acquisition comprises an initial portfolio of 14 assets, six of which are under development, in the Greater Stockholm market.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Barings names new co-portfolio manager of European Core Property Fund

Barings has appointed Séverine Maumy-Laffineur, who has served as managing director and real estate country head for France since 2015, as co-portfolio manager of its European Core Property Fund (BECPF). Maumy-Laffineur is currently responsible for sourcing real estate investment opportunities in France, and is a member of the European investment...
BUSINESS
Electronic Engineering Times

Zhenghai Group, Rohm Form JV for SiC Innovations

Zhenghai Group and Rohm will work closely together to pursue technological innovation through the development and widespread use of SiC power modules. Zhenghai Group and Rohm have inked a joint venture agreement to establish a new power module business. Dubbed “HAIMOSIC”, it will be founded in China in December 2021. Shanghai Zhenghai Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd. (Zhenghai Semiconductor) of the Zhenghai Group will own 80% and Rohm 20%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbc#Jv#Apg#Biotech#Cbc Group#Apg Asset Management#Clsiv#Healthcare
irei.com

PATRIZIA closes GLI urban logistics investment platform

PATRIZIA AG has held a final close for its GLI platform, a London urban logistics sidecar investment to its flagship discretionary value-add fund, TransEuropean Property VII LP (TEP VII), with a further €750 million ($852 million) to invest. The platform, which will be operated by PATRIZIA, on behalf of its...
INDUSTRY
irei.com

Kushner Companies and PTM Partners form OZ JV

PTM Partners and Kushner Companies have launched a joint venture partnership at 2000 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, located bayfront between Downtown Miami and the sought-after Design District. The project will comprise a 36-story tower with 420 units along Biscayne Boulevard, creating a unique urban campus that fosters a...
MIAMI, FL
Benzinga

US Foods Holding To Raise $500M Via Debt Offering

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) announced the pricing of a private offering of $500 million of its 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2030 by its wholly-owned subsidiary, US Foods Inc. The initial offering price to investors will be 100% of the principal amount thereof. The company expects the offering...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Taylor Morrison and Värde Partners form $1b JV

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. and Värde Partners have entered into a land banking facility agreement and agreed to a joint venture, opening more than $1 billion in capacity, with the intent to grow, for new land opportunities. Through this strategic relationship, Värde will continue aligning as a significant financial partner...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
irei.com

Orion Resource Partners holds $2.3b final close

Orion Resource Partners announced the final closing of Orion Mine Finance Fund III. Together with co-investments, Fund III raised a total of $2.3 billion. Orion Resource Partners is an $8.9 billion global alternative investment management firm that in its private equity funds delivers "turnkey" financial solutions to metals companies utilizing a combination of debt, equity and production linked instruments, such as royalties and streams. Fund III has already invested or committed approximately 60 percent to later-stage investments in base and precious metals — in particular, base metals such as copper, nickel, aluminum, zinc and others, which are key raw materials needed to fuel the energy transition to a clean economy.
MARKETS
irei.com

Elion Partners launches $750m second industrial fund

Elion Partners has launched Elion Industrial Fund II, according to data from IREI.Q, Institutional Real Estate, Inc.’s real estate fund database. The new fund has a $750 million fundraising goal. The value-added strategy fund is focused on U.S. last-mile logistics real estate, targeting core, urban logistics hubs near large population centers in infill coastal markets.
ECONOMY
irei.com

CapitaLand, Ascendas Reit take on $653m tech park project in Singapore

As part of the multi-stage precinct rejuvenation of Singapore Science Park 1 (SSP 1), CapitaLand Development (CLD), the development arm of CapitaLand Group, and Ascendas Reit, a member of CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI), have formed a joint venture to invest S$883 million ($653 million) to redevelop 1 Science Park Drive into a life sciences and innovation campus.
WORLD
irei.com

Beacon Pointe announces investment from KKR

Beacon Pointe has announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which KKR will make an investment in Beacon Pointe. The Beacon Pointe team will continue to own more than 50 percent of the company going forward, and Abry Partners will fully exit its investment in Beacon Pointe as a result of this transaction.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Macquarie Asset Management launches Australia-focused BTR platform

Macquarie Asset Management has launched Local, a new build-to-rent (BTR) platform designed to create positive change in the Australian housing market, incorporating impact housing and targeting zero carbon emissions. A real estate joint venture managed by Macquarie Asset Management’s real estate division and comprising Macquarie and major global real estate...
ECONOMY
irei.com

CubeSmart acquires Storage West platform for $1.69b

CubeSmart has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the outstanding partnership units of LAACO, the owner of the Storage West platform, for approximately $1.69 billion. “The Storage West portfolio represents a very strategic transaction that will enhance our portfolio and further diversify our geographic exposure,” said Christopher...
BUSINESS
GlobeSt.com

RESICAP, Rockpoint Group Expand SFR JV, Add $2B For BTR

With the belief that single-family rental housing is an attractive core real estate holding for institutional investors, RESICAP is expanding its SFR strategy in a deal with real estate private equity firm Rockpoint Group. In October 2020, RESICAP, a provider of single-family rental services, formed a joint venture with Rockpoint...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Delin Property launches logistics-market platform, holds first close

Delin Property, a vertically integrated European logistics real estate investment and development firm, has launched a new institutional-investment-management platform. As part of Delin’s growth strategy, the firm also launched and held a first closing of a new fund investing in the core/core-plus Dutch logistics sector seeded with a portfolio of eight standing assets valued at over €300 million ($342 million). The 10-year close-ended fund has secured the support of several leading institutional investors operating in the DACH region. It targets €250 million to €300 million ($285 million to $342 million) of equity.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Federated Hermes and CPP Investments expand existing JV

The international business of Federated Hermes, on behalf of BT Pension Scheme (BTPS) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), has become joint-venture partners on the development of One Centenary Way at Paradise Birmingham, with CPP Investments committing approximately £56 million (€66 million/$75 million). This transaction follows CPP Investments...
BUSINESS
irei.com

KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners to acquire data center REIT in $15b deal

KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) have plans to acquire CyrusOne, a global data center REIT, in an all-cash transaction valued at about $15 billion, including the assumption of debt. “KKR and GIP will provide substantial additional resources and expertise to accelerate our global expansion and help us deliver the...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Arden Group launches industrial-property-investment platform

Arden Group has launched Arden Logistics Parks, which will acquire U.S. light-industrial-business parks. The tech-enabled investment platform, Arden Logistics Parks, is exclusively targeting a national roll-up of small- and medium-bay, multi-tenant industrial warehouses in sought-after in-fill urban locations across the United States — an underserved market in the industrial sector with limited new supply and accelerating demand. The platform also aims to disrupt the decentralized, local ownership groups characterized by this asset class.
BUSINESS
irei.com

American Tower to acquire CoreSite in $10b deal

American Tower Corp. has plans to acquire CoreSite Realty Corp. for $10.1 billion. CoreSite portfolio consists of 25 data centers, 21 cloud on-ramps and more than 32,000 interconnections in eight major U.S. markets as of third quarter 2021. Tom Bartlett, American Tower’s CEO, said, “We are in the early stages...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy