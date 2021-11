PULLMAN - A Pullman area rancher who has been unable to keep his cows fenced in for over a decade has been sent to jail for 3 months. 70-year-old Marcus Jacobson was convicted by a Whitman County District Court Jury for misdemeanor animals at large. Jacobson reportedly failed to keep his cows fenced in on his State Route 26 ranch near LaCrosse. Judge John Hart initially sentenced Jacobson to two days in jail with another 88 days suspended if he could prove that he was keeping his cows fenced in. However the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office documented several recent instances of Jacobson’s cows still getting out from his Kirkendahl Road ranch South of Pullman. During a recent hearing Judge Hart found that Jacobson’s cows were still getting out and ordered him to serve the rest of his jail sentence.

