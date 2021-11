Beyond fable Vampires and exquisite castles, Romania has plenty of varied giveaways to those interested. One is higher education. Yes, while like many European countries, its universities have been overshadowed by mainstream choices. Nevertheless, there is so much potential to be tapped over here. Gradually, international applicants have shown interest in applying to Romanian universities. There has been an increase in the number of applications in its 49 public and 8 private universities and the popularity of courses in science and arts. So, given time and right direction, one can be certain that these universities should be able to perform better on international charts.

